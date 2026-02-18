Dubai, UAE — Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly embedded across enterprise operations in the UAE, as organisations move beyond experimentation and focus on practical deployment in core business functions such as sales, forecasting and customer engagement. This shift reflects a broader national emphasis on applied AI and automation as drivers of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth, including initiatives such as the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

The UAE remains one of the most active markets globally for enterprise AI adoption, with more than 70% of organisations already using artificial intelligence across key operational functions and AI usage among working professionals ranking among the highest worldwide[1].

As AI adoption matures, attention is increasingly turning toward execution-focused systems capable of operating within complex, real-world environments. In revenue-generating functions such as sales, automation is being applied to address longer deal cycles, larger buying committees and rising operational complexity. More than 75% of UAE organisations deploying AI report measurable productivity gains[2], highlighting a clear shift toward outcome-driven implementation rather than isolated pilots.

Within this landscape, Seel has entered the UAE market, aligning with the country’s broader push to operationalise artificial intelligence across enterprise workflows. It applies AI and automation directly to complex B2B sales processes, supporting execution, coordination and buyer-seller alignment within revenue teams rather than treating AI as a separate analytical layer.

Seel currently supports sales optimisation for organisations across the UK, Ireland and the wider MEA region, where multi-stakeholder evaluations and extended sales cycles are common. By consolidating stakeholders, documents and actions into a single collaborative environment, the platform reflects a growing emphasis on intelligent systems that reduce friction, standardise execution and allow organisations to scale productivity without adding operational burden.

“Applied AI is most effective when it solves real business problems, integrates swiftly into existing workflows and learns from its existing preparatory data,” said Steven Kinvi, Founder and CEO of Seel. “As the UAE continues to advance its AI and automation agenda, the opportunity lies in systems that support execution at scale, handling coordination and process so teams can focus on relationships and outcomes.”

As enterprise AI adoption continues to deepen across the UAE, platforms that prioritise execution, continuity and integration are expected to play a growing role in how organisations modernise revenue operations. Seel integrates into existing enterprise sales environments, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack and Gmail, supporting automation initiatives without disrupting established workflows.

About Seel

Seel is a B2B sales optimisation platform designed to eliminate friction in complex sales processes and help organisations close more deals in less time by showing quicker value to their customers. Built around collaborative workflows and intelligent automation, Seel aligns buyers and sellers through a unified system that accelerates deal velocity and improves sales performance without jeopardising confidentiality.

