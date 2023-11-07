Dubai: Raiven Capital today announced the launch of a new venture capital fund with a target size of USD125 mn in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The fund will focus on founders developing tech in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Distributed Ledger Tech, with a particular emphasis on digital platforms disrupting value chains in FinTech, cybersecurity and sustainability-focused sectors.

Investing in innovation in early and growth-stage tech companies in the GCC, South Asia, and North East Africa and enabling them to blossom into leaders by connecting them to markets and capital pools in Europe and North America, via Raiven’s new Dubai hub, is what we are most excited about, noted General Partner, Raiven Capital, Paul Dugsin.

“The fund will serve the needs of the local startup ecosystem, enabling them to become regional and global competitors, while at the same time, Raiven’s existing community of startups and investors will now have access to all advantages of the Middle East and the broader region that arcs between East Africa to India for their own ventures.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “We welcome Raiven Capital to DIFC. Raiven’s focus on nurturing early and growth-stage AI, IoT and distributed ledger tech startups through the launch of this new venture capital fund shows strong confidence in Dubai’s economy, talent-base and future-forward entrepreneurial ecosystem. The firm’s presence in DIFC will not only benefit the local startup community in taking the future of tech to new heights, but also provide Raiven’s global network of founders and partners with access to a wealth of resources in the MEASA region and beyond.”

General Partner, Raiven Capital, Supreet Manchanda noted the fervour around Dubai’s ecosystem and the opportunities it presents: “We are thrilled to be in a place growing exponentially. Founders are eager to contribute to global innovation. The government’s robust support for entrepreneurship is impressive, and unlike any other place at this time. We look forward to meeting the best and brightest in Dubai and DIFC in particular. There are great things ahead.”

The Toronto-based fund is creating bridges between its home country and Dubai, an exciting development. “We are thrilled that Raiven Capital, a Canadian venture capital fund, is the first-of-its-kind to obtain a licence to operate its second fund in DIFC in Dubai. Raiven has ambitious plans for the region connecting Canada, the UAE and other high growth tech ecosystems. We look forward to working with them,” said Tracy Reynolds, Canada’s Consul General in Dubai.

The tech industry in the UAE and regionally has recently seen substantial expansion. Yet, funding is falling behind the quick speed of change and technological adoption. This is drawing global technology businesses and international venture capitalists to the region. Raiven’s fund further accelerates growth of the venture ecosystem to meet the increasing demand for technology products and services.

MENA venture capital funding in the third quarter of 2023 saw USD250 mn raised across 78 deals, a 32 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of 2023, according to MAGNiTT’s MENA Venture Investment Premium Report.

-Ends-

About Raiven Capital:

Raiven Capital is a global technology venture fund with roots in Silicon Valley and Toronto focusing on Artificial Intelligence, DLT and Internet of Things. Raiven actively seeks founders developing companies that optimize value chains across cybersecurity, finance, energy, health, environment, food sectors, and more.

We are on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To learn more about our thinking, read our blog Dry Powder. Our latest posts on artificial intelligence address ethics and regulation.

For media enquiries: Press@raivencapital.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 bn and an estimated GDP of USD8 trn.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA’A BCW

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae