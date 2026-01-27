Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions signed a strategic partnership agreement with First Resource Company for Conformity and Verification (FRC) to provide an integrated vehicle export process from the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with the requirements of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and the SABER system.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Managing Director of Rafid, and Wasaif Al-Mayouf, Chief Executive Officer of FRC, in the presence of Sultan AlKaabi, Vehicle Inspection Manager at Rafid, Ahmad Khamis, Customer Experience and Brand Standards Specialist at Rafid, and Abdullah Al-Ghunaim, Operations Manager at FRC.

Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Managing Director of Rafid, said:”This partnership represents a proactive step to keep pace with new regulatory developments in vehicle export requirements from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, which mandate obtaining a conformity certificate through the SABER platform before exporting a vehicle. Through our cooperation with FRC, we provide our clients with a fully integrated process that combines inspection and regulatory compliance, ensuring a smooth and efficient export journey. This also strengthens institutional integration between the UAE and Saudi Arabia while maintaining the highest standards of quality and accuracy at every stage of vehicle export.”

The partnership aligns with SASO’s new regulations, which require conducting standards conformity inspections for all vehicles, including motorcycles and light vehicles, prior to export—an essential condition for obtaining the certificate needed to enter the Saudi market. Under the agreement, Rafid Automotive Solutions will carry out the required inspections through its certified centers.

It is worth noting that Rafid Automotive Solutions is one of the companies under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.