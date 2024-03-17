Riyadh: Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), and Microsoft have signed a memorandum of understanding at the LEAP Expo 2024 for bilateral cooperation aimed at enhancing operational efficiency through the use of Microsoft tools and products.

According to the MoU signed by RAC's Chief ICT Officer, Mr. Osama Alfawaz, and Vice President of Customer Success at Microsoft Arabia, Mr. Osama Alsulaiman, the cooperation will encompass various strategic areas, including the utilization of digital tools to empower Riyadh Airports’ employees and enhance the passenger experience.

The memorandum also includes exploring potential opportunities for technical collaboration in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The objective is to achieve the desired collaboration in digital transformation initiatives aligned with the objectives of the aviation sector and Saudi Vision 2030.

Mr. Osama Alfawaz emphasized the importance of this memorandum in achieving the strategic aspirations of Riyadh Airports. He highlighted the significance of empowering employees through the optimal utilization of the latest technologies and advanced digital solutions provided by Microsoft, and further stated that this step will have a positive impact on RAC's operational processes and future ambitions.

Mr. Osama Alsulaiman expressed his pleasure in signing this memorandum with one of the largest national companies in the transportation and logistics sector in the Kingdom. He also emphasized the importance of this memorandum in strengthening strategic initiatives between Microsoft and various business partners.