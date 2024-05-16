UAE, Dubai, 16 May 2024: Kalba Hospital in Sharjah, a part of Emirates Health Services, continues its commitment to tailored healthcare services by introducing a new offering in its physiotherapy department. The innovative service features dry cupping therapy, which uses suction to target precise areas of the body to alleviate pain, address chronic health conditions, and enhance overall well-being.

The dry cupping therapy service, also known as “cupping”, plays a significant role in treating a range of health issues, including arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis, back, neck, knee, and shoulder pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, certain neurological disorders, headaches, and migraines. Moreover, this service helps reduce pain and inflammation, alleviate muscle tightness, enhance blood flow, and improve mobility.

Kalba Hospital's physiotherapy department offers a high-quality range of services supervised by qualified physiotherapists. These services include treating bladder and bowel problems. Additionally, the hospital provides physiotherapy services for pregnant women to reduce pain and preserve women's fitness and activity levels during and after pregnancy. During pregnancy, physiotherapy may involve prenatal classes and exercises to prepare women physically and mentally for childbirth and alleviate lower back and pelvic pain. Pelvic floor training is a key component of prenatal physiotherapy and can significantly contribute to postnatal rehabilitation, pelvic floor recovery, and restoring strength, fitness, and natural body movement.