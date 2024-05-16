CTBUH has awarded DMCC with three industry leading Awards of Excellence – for Best Tall Building by Height (300 and above), Best Tall Building by Region (Middle East) and Construction

CTBUH is one of the leading international bodies in the field of skyscrapers and sustainable urban design

CTBUH will recognise all Awards of Excellence and overall category winners during its International Conference on 24-25 September in London

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has received the ‘Award of Excellence for Best Tall Building’ and the Award of Excellence for ‘Construction’ from the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) for its flagship Uptown Tower.

Based in Chicago, CTBUH is one of the leading international bodies in the field of skyscrapers and sustainable urban design. The award recognises the tower’s contributions to the advancement of tall buildings and the urban environment, as well as its innovative design and achievements in the fields of sustainability and wellbeing.

CTBUH will recognise Awards of Excellence winners and confer awards for overall category winners during its official 2024 International Conference on 24 and 25 September in London.

Designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill, Uptown Tower’s façade replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its angled glass. The tower’s construction was guided by a smart and sustainable construction strategy, achieving LEED Gold status in the global sustainability framework and the Dubai Green Building Regulation.

Commenting on the award, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “We set out with a vision to build a landmark tower that was truly world-class in its design and would set a new standard for premium urban developments. Receiving the Award of Excellence from CTBUH is a validation of our vision and approach on a global scale. With the wider Uptown Dubai district well under way in its construction, we will continue to invest in pushing the boundaries of our physical infrastructure to ensure that DMCC, and Dubai, continue to attract the world’s leading companies, investment and talent for years to come.”

Multinational giants and leading organisations, namely Invisalign and Wellbred, are among the current tenants occupying its premium office space, with others including the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Hikvision. The tower is also home to the urban luxury hotel SO/ Uptown Dubai and 227 exclusive branded residences.

Uptown Tower, which stands at 340 metres tall and comprises 81 storeys, is the first tower to be built within DMCC’s Uptown Dubai district, a new and one-of-a-kind urban destination. In February 2024, DMCC broke ground on the second phase of the development, which will see the construction of two mid-rise towers within the district. The 23- and 17-storey towers will offer approximately 70,000 square metres (753,000 square feet) of Grade A commercial office space as well as 8,000 square metres (86,000 square feet) of F&B and retail in keeping with the premium level of the urban community. Over half of the district’s nine towers have now been launched. Once complete, the Uptown Dubai District will redefine mixed-use developments in the region, boasting more than 200 retail and F&B offerings, luxury hotels, experiential living and a sustainable community.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae