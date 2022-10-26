HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Quorum Software (Quorum), a global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, announced today it will be attending the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum and Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC) 2022 from 31 October to 3 November. ADIPEC is one of the world’s largest oil and gas events, where international leaders convene in the Middle East to engage and identify opportunities in an evolving energy landscape. At booth #13375, Quorum solution experts will provide software demonstrations and exhibit key applications within the company’s Quorum Energy Suite (QES) including Energy Components, FLOWCAL, and Planning Space.

“In a rapidly changing energy market, companies need reliable, cloud-first solutions that deliver fast, accurate, and decision-ready data to power their critical operations and support their energy transition objectives,” said Paul Langenbahn, President and CEO at Quorum Software. “Quorum remains committed to being the go-to partner and driver of continuous and connected value for the Middle East and around the world. We look forward to attending ADIPEC to showcase the power of the Quorum Energy Suite to optimize business performance across the energy value chain.”

Quorum will be hosting the following series of “Tech Talks” at booth #13375:

31 Oct., 14.00 - 14.30: “Powering the Business of Energy Transition: Carbon Capture Storage, Emissions Measurement, Hydrogen” with Eli Ottesen, Director, Solution Architect and James Lang, Vice President, Middle East.

with Eli Ottesen, Director, Solution Architect and James Lang, Vice President, Middle East. 1 Nov., 14.00 - 14.30: “Energy Components: Optimizing and Supporting the LNG Value Chain” with Eirik Magelssen, Solution Architect Director.

with Eirik Magelssen, Solution Architect Director. 2 Nov., 14.00 - 14.30: “Energy Components: Tracking Your Hydrocarbons from Exploration to Distribution Worldwide” with Eli Ottesen, Director, Solution Architect.

with Eli Ottesen, Director, Solution Architect. 3 Nov., 14.00 - 14.30: “Streamlining the Measurement Process and Increasing Operational Efficiency with FLOWCAL” with James Lang, Vice President, Middle East.

To learn more about Quorum, please visit www.quorumsoftware.com. To schedule a meeting with one of our experts on-site at ADIPEC, please visit https://info.qbsol.com/adipec-2022.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,800 customers across the entire energy value chain in 55 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

