Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 841,006 passengers (PAX) during September 2023, registering a 20.8% increase against 2022 figures. QAIA also recorded 6,760 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,109 tons of cargo, reflecting 20.4% and 9.9% growth, respectively, over the same period last year.

Regarding year-to-date figures, QAIA witnessed a 24.4% surge in PAX, with a total of 7,255,782 PAX passing through as opposed to 2022. Furthermore, QAIA recorded 60,170 ACM, indicating a 16.9% rise, and handled 48,457 tons of cargo, denoting a 5.5% upswing compared to 2022 numbers.

“Through steadfast collaboration with our industry partners and our team’s unwavering dedication, we are forging the path to recovering our traffic to pre-COVID levels, while crafting an exceptional airport experience that feels like home. As Jordan’s prime gateway to the world, QAIA serves as a vital link connecting the Levant to the global stage. With each new airline and destination added to our expanding networks, we are reinforcing our position as an airport devoted to meeting the diverse travel needs of every passenger who walks through our doors,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

