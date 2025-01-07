Dubai Studio City has seen 31% increase in sales transactions over the past year

Arisha Terraces is set to be handed over in 2027

Dubai, UAE – QUBE Development, the renowned international real estate developer celebrated for their high-quality residential and commercial properties, and distinctive communities, announces the official groundbreaking of its visionary project, Arisha Terraces, in Dubai Studio City. With Phase 1 of the project already sold out, this ceremony marks a further significant milestone, as it celebrates the official commencement of construction, set to redefine community living in Dubai's emerging investment hotspot.

Arisha Terraces, set for completion in 2027, will feature 414 residential units across four low-rise buildings. With starting prices at AED 698,000, the project offers a range of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, catering to diverse needs, from young professionals to growing families. All apartments are fitted with Bosch appliances, integrated smart home systems featuring environmental sensors to promote energy efficiency, and also spacious balconies or terraces, with select apartments including pergolas for enhanced privacy and outdoor enjoyment.

The project reflects Dubai Studio City’s growing momentum as a sought-after residential and commercial hub, attracting professionals and families seeking high-quality living environments with easy access to key business districts. According to primary research conducted by QUBE Development, the area has seen a 31% increase in sales transactions over the past year, along with an average rental yield that rose from 7% in 2023 to 9% in nine months in 2024[1]. With its strategic location and growing demand for well-designed properties, Arisha Terraces is positioned to be a significant contributor to the area’s continued growth.

Elio Badr, Sales Director at QUBE Development, commented “Breaking ground on Arisha Terraces is a proud moment for QUBE Development. It combines thoughtful design, modern amenities, and vibrant community spaces in the heart of Dubai Studio City. This unique offering helped make the selling out of Phase 1 of the development a reality. With high rental yields, increasing demand for affordable housing, and ongoing infrastructure improvements, the area presents strong potential for both short-term rental income and long-term capital appreciation.”

The project’s design is anchored around a central courtyard, offering spaces for social interaction and recreation. Additionally, the two-level community centre will feature a cinema, co-working spaces, a library and a shared kitchen. Arisha Terraces exemplifies the balance between high-quality craftsmanship and a strong sense of community.

Dubai Studio City’s strategic location, and growing reputation as a vibrant creative hub, position Arisha Terraces as a cornerstone of this dynamic neighbourhood. This announcement marks the start of a transformative journey for both QUBE Development and Arisha Terraces.