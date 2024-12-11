Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, has signed a memorandum of understanding, solidifying their commitment to driving research, development, and innovation in Qatar.

As a result of this significant MoU signing, QRDI Council in partnership with Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions launched four significant calls for innovation under its flagship program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI). These calls aimed to advance digitalization, assets maintenance, AI-driven technologies, and custom-built solutions to transform shipyard operations and maritime technology, aligning with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

Dr. Abdelhak Belaidi, RDI Program Manager at QRDI Council, commented: “Our collaboration with Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions marks a significant milestone in advancing maritime technology and shipyard operations. These calls reflect our commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for technological leadership, sustainability, and industrial development. We are eager to see innovative solutions that address real-world opportunities and drive progress in the maritime sector.”

Mr. Jos J.A.A. Goris, Chief Executive Officer Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions, highlighted: “The MoU with QRDI Council and the four Innovation Calls emphasize our commitment to collaborate and implement innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions that will enhance our shipyard’s operational efficiency and technical capability in meeting the current and emerging needs of the maritime and energy industries while concurrently contributing to greater economic benefits and sustainable development."

The four calls were:

The Digitalized and Dynamic Shipyard Operations Plan and Yard Layout which aimed to digitalize shipyard management and planning.

The AI-Enabled 3D Cutting & Beveling Machine which sought to automate the cutting and beveling of complex structural repairs, including curved and uneven surfaces.

Digital Asset and Predictive Maintenance Technologies was designed to digitize the management and maintenance of over 20,000 critical assets within the shipyard, targeting the development of digital tools or platforms that enhance operational efficiency, support early intervention, and streamline emergency responses across docks, repair areas, and utility facilities.

The Inspection and Machining Robot for Inner Water Pipe Maintenance call focused on creating a custom-built Pipe Repair ROV to facilitate remote inspections and repairs.

The Qatar Open Innovation program has been the primary platform for startups and innovators to engage with potential government and corporate buyers to co-create market-ready solutions that address the nation’s most pressing opportunities in the five national priority areas. These include energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology, as outlined in the QRDI Strategy 2030, by identifying opportunities for innovation collaborations to drive economic prosperity.

With over 50 Open Innovation Calls, launched in partnership with 22 Local Partners across key sectors, including: Aspetar, Matar, GWC, Aspire, Baladna, Sidra, Ooredoo, Es'hailSat, Hassad Food, Kahramaa, Milaha, Qatar Insurance Company, the Ministry of Labor, the National Museum of Qatar, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Airways, MADA, the Communications Regulatory Authority, AJ+, Qatar National Library, the Ministry of Public Health and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions, the QOI program has garnered the interest and participation of innovators from Qatar and other countries around the world.

To learn more about the opportunities Qatar Open Innovation tackled and to submit your proposals, visit the QRDI Portal.

About QRDI Council

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry, to transform Qatar’s social and economic future. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities and industry experts.

About Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions

Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions, an award-winning shipyard was inaugurated on 23 November 2010 as part of the Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard complex. Our identity emphasizes our capacity, capability and commitment to deliver a comprehensive range of Ship and Rig Repair, Ship Conversion, Newbuild & Fabrication of Offshore and Onshore Structures solutions and services that are Safer, Faster, Better and consistently exceed our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations in the Energy industry. As Qatar’s premium shipyard, we actively partner major global vendors on a variety of innovations, technology solutions and services to provide greater economic benefits and contribute to sustainable development by meeting the needs of the current and future operational and environment-related compliance requirements.

