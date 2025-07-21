Dubai, UAE – Qlub, the ultra-fast payment system in restaurants, has become ubiquitous across Dubai’s vibrant dining scene. Following its runaway success in the UAE, Qlub has announced the closure of a $30 million funding round to take its smart dining experience global. The round was co-led by the region’s leading alternative investment firm Shorooq and Cherry Ventures, with major backing from strategic partners including e&, Mubadala Investments and Legend Capital.

This latest funding round underscores the growing demand for seamless, technology-driven dining experiences and positions Qlub to accelerate its global expansion, enhance its product offerings, and further integrate its solutions into the hospitality ecosystem.

"From the very beginning, we saw in Qlub more than just a payments solution—we saw a new infrastructure for how hospitality should work in a digital-first world. Eyad and Mahmoud and the team have consistently proven that they can blend product innovation with deep market understanding, unlocking new behavior at the intersection of tech and experience," noted Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq. "We are proud to have backed Qlub from the earliest days, and remain committed to supporting visionary companies redefining everyday moments across emerging markets."

Founded in 2021 by Eyad Alkassar and Mahmoud Fouz, Qlub has rapidly emerged as a pioneer in the contactless payment space, offering QR-based solutions that allow diners to view menus, place orders, and settle bills seamlessly using their smartphones. By eliminating the need for physical menus and traditional payment methods, Qlub enhances operational efficiency for restaurants and provides a frictionless experience for customers.

With a presence in thousands of establishments across many markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Brazil, Qatar, Kuwait, and Korea, Qlub has demonstrated significant traction in diverse markets. It is now processing a few billion USD annually and serves millions of customers on a monthly basis, making it the leading QR payment solution for restaurants globally.

Notable clients include Paul Cafe, Wagamama, Sushi Samba, and La Petite Maison (LPM), where the implementation of Qlub's solutions has led to strong improvements in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Qlub clients report a 300% increase in tips, a sevenfold increase in positive Google reviews, an 80% reduction in checkout line by streamlining the process, reducing labor costs, and decreasing the number of required cashiers by an average of a third, and an overall improvement in space utilization by minimizing the need for multiple cashier counters.

"From day one, Qlub has shown how technology can simplify and modernise hospitality. We backed them at seed and are thrilled to support them again as they scale their solution globally and change how restaurants operate," added Filip Dames, Founding Partner of Cherry Ventures. "We look forward to supporting their continued success."

The participation of industry leaders such as e& and Mubadala Investments in this funding round reflects the strategic importance of Qlub's solutions in the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry.

"Qlub's innovative approach to enhancing the dining experience aligns with our commitment to supporting digital transformation in the region," said Khalifa Alshamsi, CEO of e& Life. "We are excited to partner with Qlub as they continue to redefine the standards of service in the hospitality sector."

With the new funding, Qlub plans to:

Expand its presence in existing markets and enter new regions.

Enhance its product offerings by integrating advanced analytics and insights to provide restaurants with a deeper understanding of customer behavior and preferences.

Strengthen partnerships with key players in the hospitality and technology sectors to drive further innovation and adoption of contactless payment solutions.

“Our vision is simple: Qlub makes paying at restaurants ten times faster — and that elevates the entire dining experience,” said Eyad Alkassar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Qlub. “Why would any restaurant, anywhere in the world, choose to operate without it?"

“We’re thrilled to have the support of investors, both new and existing partners as we continue to build Qlub’s vision,” said Mahmoud Fouz, Co-Founder and co-CEO of Qlub. “We’re grateful for the confidence our investors have placed in us and excited for what lies ahead.

About Qlub

Qlub is a fintech company revolutionizing the dining experience through its contactless payment solutions. By enabling diners to view menus, place orders, and pay seamlessly using their smartphones, Qlub enhances operational efficiency for restaurants and provides a frictionless experience for customers. With a presence in over 3,000 establishments across multiple countries, Qlub is committed to transforming the hospitality industry through innovation and technology.

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-dimensional investment firm. Our venture capital and credit practice invests in the most innovative technology companies across the MENA region and beyond. We have built deep sectoral expertise in fintech, platforms, software, and deep tech. Shorooq has backed category leaders such as Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Nymcard, Tamara, Sarwa, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, Mozn and Lendo.

Shorooq was built on the values of building with founders and identifying attractive returns for investors. We pride ourselves on a local presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Korea.

Visit us at www.shorooq.com

