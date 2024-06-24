Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) announces the launch of its Performing Arts Center, a visionary addition to Qiddiya City’s offerings that promises to redefine the cultural experience for residents and visitors alike.

With over 3,000 seats across three theatres, the Centre will host over 260 indoor and outdoor performances and events per year, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence to push the boundaries of traditional theatre.

The Performing Arts Centre will serve as an incubator for young Saudi talent, providing educational opportunities and resources to nurture the next generation of writers, producers, and actors and create thousands of job opportunities in an emerging sector.

Riyadh – Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has announced the introduction of an innovative Performing Arts Centre. This visionary addition promises to enrich Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape and enhance the array of attractions within Qiddiya City. With stunning architecture, pioneering technology, and commitment to artistic innovation, the Centre promises to redefine the cultural experience for residents and visitors alike. The first cultural asset of the newly announced Qiddiya City, the Centre is poised to receive over 800,000 visits every year.

The unveiling of Qiddiya City’s Performing Arts Center follows the announcement of many exciting entertainment, sports, and cultural attractions, including the world's first multi-use Gaming and Esports District, the multi-sports Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, the motorsport track, the Dragon Ball theme park and Aquarabia, the first water theme park of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said: ”Qiddiya City is more than just the home of entertainment and sports, it is also a leader in the preservation and promotion of Saudi culture. For this reason, we are thrilled to announce the addition of the Qiddiya Performing Arts Centre to Qiddiya City. It will be a beacon of creativity and innovation that will elevate Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape to new heights. With its ground-breaking modern design, pioneering technology, and commitment to nurturing talent, the Centre embodies the spirit of Qiddiya City as a place where imagination knows no bounds."

The Performing Arts Centre is a testament to the city's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation and will host over 260 indoor and outdoor performances and events every year. Over 3,000 seats are spread across three theatres, each offering a 360° experience merging physical and digital elements. A cantilevered amphitheatre offers breathtaking views of the City’s lower plateau while a fully adaptable 500-seat venue is suspended from above.

The Centre is dedicated to pioneering experiences and empowering Saudi talent. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence, the Centre will host groundbreaking productions that push the boundaries of traditional theatre. Moreover, it will serve as an incubator for young Saudi talent, providing educational opportunities and resources to nurture the next generation of writers, producers, and actors. By positioning itself as a leader in immersive storytelling and experimental performances, the Centre aims to inspire pride in Saudi culture and heritage. The Performing Arts Centre will stimulate economic growth by creating thousands of career opportunities across more than 100 job categories in the creative and cultural sector.

Embracing the philosophy of Qiddiya City, the Performing Arts Centre will seamlessly integrate with its surroundings to offer a holistic cultural experience. Beyond its performance halls, the Centre will act as a vibrant community hub, inviting residents and visitors to explore dining, retail, and educational entertainment options. A rooftop sky garden, art galleries, and green spaces will extend the cultural experience, while the Centre's iconic architecture will serve as a symbol of civic identity. The dramatic setting of the building is a tribute to the performances it will host. The promenade walk extending across the Tuwaiq cliffs will lead to a shaded section beneath the centre offering a viewing platform across the City. This section will act as an extension of the centre’s microclimate that begins with a waterfall in the Centre’s lobby and cools the surrounding neighbourhood.

As a cornerstone of Qiddiya City's vision, the Performing Arts Centre embodies a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and the celebration of Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage.