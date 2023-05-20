Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has been QIB was named ‘Best Retail Bank in Qatar’, ‘Excellence in Customer Centricity’, and ‘Excellence in Mobile Banking’ from the MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2023. These coveted awards acknowledge QIB's unwavering dedication to delivering excellence in retail banking, exceptional customer service, and cutting-edge mobile banking solutions.

The Best Retail Bank in Qatar award recognizes QIB's innovative and customer-centric approach to retail banking, which has helped it become a leader in the industry. QIB's focus on delivering personalized and convenient banking solutions has allowed the bank to meet the evolving needs of its customers and exceed their expectations. The Excellence in Customer Centricity award highlights QIB's commitment to placing its customers at the center of its operations. By providing a seamless banking experience that is tailored to individual customer needs, QIB has earned a reputation for being a customer-centric bank. QIB has consistently demonstrated its dedication to ensuring that its customers' financial needs are met with the utmost care and attention.

Lastly, the Excellence in Mobile Banking recognizes QIB's efforts in providing cutting-edge digital solutions to its customers. By constantly innovating and enhancing its mobile banking platform, QIB has made banking more accessible, convenient, and secure for its customers.

QIB adopts a customer-centric approach and continuously strives to offer innovative products and services to enhance the customer experience. The bank's digital capabilities have been a significant focus, resulting in the introduction of first-to-market products and features on its Mobile App. QIB's commitment to sustainability is also reflected in its eco-friendly digital payment options. These initiatives have set a new benchmark for the banking industry in Qatar, with the bank consistently delivering value to its customers. QIB's commitment to providing innovative banking solutions and exceptional customer service has helped it stand out as a leader in the banking industry, further strengthening its position as a premier financial institution in the region.

Commenting on the prestigious awards, Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: "These recognitions highlight our dedication to fostering sustainable growth and providing our valued customers with an exceptional banking experience. Our achievement is a testament to our commitment to responsible growth, benefiting not only our customers but also our employees, the community, and our shareholders. By prioritizing our customers' needs, we have been able to drive innovation in the financial market, introducing new products, services, and features on our mobile apps. These esteemed accolades underscore our dedication to investing in digital innovation, which enables us to cater to the ever-changing demands of our customers. “

MEED, in partnership with GlobalData financial services publications Retail Banker International and Private Banker International, announced the second edition of the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2023. This year's awards program recognized the best-in-class banking and financial services institutions and individuals in the Middle East and North Africa region for their outstanding contributions and innovative offerings to the banking industry. The awards were presented across several categories, including Retail Bank of the Year, Islamic Bank of the Year, Private Bank of the Year, and many more.

