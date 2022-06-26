Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) received 4 awards from the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2022 in recognition of its outstanding performance across retail and digital banking.

With its comprehensive customer offering and focus on optimizing and digitizing its banking operations, QIB was named ‘MENA Retail Bank of the Year’, ‘Best Retail Bank in Qatar’, ‘Best App for Customer Experience in the MENA region’, and ‘Excellence in Mobile Banking in the MENA region’. The awards reflect QIB’s commitment in providing the most innovative banking services in the market and are a testament to its leading contribution to reshaping the banking scene in Qatar and beyond through seamless digital solutions and services that meet all customers’ banking needs.

Last year, QIB has launched an all-new version of its award-winning Mobile App. Creating a simplified and more engaging user experience, the App enables full and easy access to the Bank’s digital services, 24/7 and from anywhere in the world. The App has seen the introduction of major functionalities, bringing many new banking services for the first time to Qatar.

Taking digital banking a step further, QIB implemented the latest technologies in its operations to ensure an end-to-end digital experience for its customers for all their financial needs allowing customers to perform all their banking transactions from anywhere in the world. Whether starting a new relationship with QIB, getting financing, or issuing a credit card, QIB’s digitalization program and the revamp of the Mobile App gives customers full control and more flexibility to perform their banking needs remotely in just a few minutes.

QIB is the first bank in Qatar to introduce a digital Instant Credit Card solution via its Mobile App, and the first in Qatar to launch Visa Direct for customers to transfer funds instantly to over 30 countries in the MENA Region, Europe, and Asia.

Moreover, QIB upgraded its banking experiences for new customers with the launch of the Digital Onboarding process, allowing prospective customers to start a relationship with the bank by opening their accounts in a fast, simple, and convenient way.

In addition, the Bank has introduced Zaki, which means smart in Arabic, the virtual assistant chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) allowing conversations and help to be automated and machine learning (ML) algorithms driving constant service improvements and CX-focused personalization. The virtual assistant allows users to interact with the bank 24x7 in a much more efficient manner.

QIB’s digitalization drive spans to its branches also, with new multifunctional ATMs and interactive teller machines; improved call center operations that link across channels; and better integration of offline and online customer journeys.

Commenting on this recognition, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to receive these prestigious awards from the reputable MEED publication in recognition of our retail and digital transformation efforts. These awards are a testament to our commitment towards innovation and customer centricity. Keeping customers’ needs at the core of our strategy, we are determined to strengthen our position as a leader in digital transformation in Qatar and across the region.”

MEED, in partnership with GlobalData financial services publications Retail Banker International and Private Banker International, have introduced the first edition of the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2022. The 2022 awards programme celebrates the best-in-class banking and financial services institutions and individuals for their innovative offering and commitment to customer excellence.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa.

