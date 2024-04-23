Doha, Qatar - Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been crowned “Best Travel Insurance Company in The Middle East” for the second consecutive year at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2024.

This prestigious accolade comes in recognition of QIC’s outstanding performance at the levels of travel products’ digitalization and customer service excellence regionwide, offering both outbound and inbound travelers the most convenient online experiences with extensive coverages that make their trips to and from the region safer and more enjoyable. As part of its commitment to offer easier and better access to travel insurance for everyone, QIC has introduced series of market-first products over the past few months, including the fastest online solution to get visitors’ mandatory health insurance in Qatar, in addition to reaching record levels of turnaround time reduction for outbound policy purchase in under 2 minutes via qic.online.

Mr.Salem Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer of QIC Group, said: “Winning this award for the second year in a row is a strong testament to our continuous success in taking travel insurance to higher levels regionwide, offering travelers the best cover and the most convenient digital services. QIC has proudly been the preferred insurer in Qatar and beyond since 1964. Our presence in regional markets since then has allowed us to build a unique understanding of the ever-changing needs of travelers to and from the MENA region, and to keep exceeding the expectations of customers through innovative insurance products, customer-centric services, and the most convenient digital solutions.”

The Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading financial magazine headquartered in London. It provides in-depth insights and information within the financial sector to readers in over 200 countries, including presidents, CEOs, CFOs, decision makers of financial institutions and individuals interested in financial markets and news. Incepted in 2011, The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards program has continued to reflect the innovation, achievements, strategies, and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial community. The awards recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the world of finance.

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 8.5 billion.