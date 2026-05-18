Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation and WHOOP, the human performance company, have announced a partnership that brings together education, technology, and innovation to help shape the future of health and human performance.

The collaboration between Qatar Foundation (QF) and the global wearable technology leader is designed to empower QF students and graduates with the skills, experiences, and opportunities needed to thrive in the evolving health and fitness technology sector, while also advancing cutting-edge research in sports science and wellness.

At its core of the partnership is the creation of new pathways for QF students and alumni to access career and learning opportunities, bridging the gap between education and industry. Through hands-on experiences, exposure to emerging technologies, and engagement with real-world applications, participants will gain the capabilities needed to succeed in a rapidly changing landscape.

Beyond talent development, QF and WHOOP will work together to explore collaborative research opportunities in areas such as sports science, wellness, and precision health.

The partnership – signed at an Education City ceremony by Yousif Al-Naama, CEO of Qatar Foundation, and Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP – will also extend to programs and events across Education City and beyond, engaging communities in meaningful ways and inspiring people to adopt more active and healthier lifestyles.

“This partnership with WHOOP marks an important step in our commitment to empowering students and alumni with opportunities beyond the classroom,” said Alanoud Darwish, Executive Director, Partnerships and Strategic Alignment, QF.

“By combining our multidisciplinary ecosystem with the innovative technology and expertise of WHOOP, we are opening new avenues for learning, research, and real-world impact while strengthening our mission to develop future-ready talent in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

“It will also create opportunities for joint research in sports science and wellness, alongside community-focused programs and events that promote active lifestyles among the wider population. This partnership reflects our shared belief in promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing research in sports and wellness, and creating meaningful opportunities for students and graduates to engage with industry.”

Reem Al-Muftah, Director of WHOOP Qatar, said: “Qatar is setting a global standard for how health, performance, and innovation can work together to improve people’s lives.

“We share Qatar Foundation’s commitment to unlocking human potential through performance science and data-driven insights. By bringing together education, research, technology, and sports science, this partnership creates more opportunities for people to better understand their health, build real-world skills, and apply that knowledge in meaningful ways – supporting more health-aware communities and encouraging active, healthier lifestyles.”

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization focused on education, research and innovation, and community development that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. Across its ecosystem comprising more than 50 entities, QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond through its work across progressive education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, precision healthcare, and social progress.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. This vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse and interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing global challenges; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar. Through a unique approach to multidisciplinary, global education, Education City represents Qatar Foundation’s large-scale legacy investment focused on building human capacity for the future of Qatar, the region, and the world.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

About WHOOP

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.