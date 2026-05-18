In alignment with its ongoing efforts to empower national industry and build effective bridges of cooperation between the public and private sectors, Ajman Chamber has announced the launch of the "Industrial Facilities Visitation Program." This initiative is organized in cooperation with the Ajman Department of Finance and the Ajman Transport Authority.

The initiative aims to enhance integration between government entities and national factories, providing government entities with firsthand insight into the advanced quality, efficiency, and innovation of Ajman’s industrial products. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to highlight the sophisticated production capabilities of national factories to bolster their competitiveness and increase their inclusion within the government procurement system. It also offers procurement specialists a direct opportunity to examine the standards of quality and excellence adopted by industrial facilities and ensure their alignment with government requirements.

The Chamber commenced the program with a visit to "Al Rahi Foodstuff Factory". The delegation included Jamila Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Department, and Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication at Ajman Chamber, alongside procurement officials from various government entities in Ajman.

During the visit, the delegation toured the production lines, reviewed the technologies utilized, and assessed product quality. Discussions also focused on opportunities for direct cooperation and ways to enhance the presence of the factory’s products within the government procurement framework.

Jamila Al Nuaimi emphasized that the program intends to conduct a series of direct field visits to leading national factories in Ajman. The ultimate goal is to support these businesses, elevate their competitiveness in the local market, and enable them to secure a larger share of government procurement contracts.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi stated that the visitation program aligns with the objectives of the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative a national strategic movement aimed at strengthening the industrial sector and increasing its contribution to the national economy. He noted that the program provides a dynamic platform for national factories to showcase their production capabilities and build direct partnerships that enhance their standing in the local market.