DUBAI, UAEMindshare MENA, A WPP Media Brand, in partnership with du, one of UAE's leading telecommunication providers, today announced the outstanding results of a strategic initiative to enhance digital media quality and brand safety. By deepening their use of DoubleVerify's (DV) comprehensive media effectiveness solution, the partnership achieved a significant reduction in media block rates, enhanced viewability, and maintained exceptionally high brand suitability across 1.6 billion impressions in 2025.

This success story exemplifies the integrated, data-driven approach of WPP Media. By connecting data, technology, and strategy through our AI-enabled marketing system, WPP Open, we deliver superior, measurable outcomes that drive business growth for our clients.

The challenge

As brand safety and media quality became increasingly critical within du’s digital ecosystem, we recognized the opportunity to deepen our strategic use of DoubleVerify's comprehensive media effectiveness capabilities. While DV was already implemented across platforms, there was an opportunity to further strengthen how its insights were leveraged to maximize media quality and efficiency. Although impression volumes remained strong, ensuring consistent alignment with strict brand suitability and quality standards at scale required a more proactive and structured approach, prompting us to enhance our verification strategy and optimization.

The strategic solution

To unlock the full value of their partnership, Mindshare deepened its use of DoubleVerify’s platform, implementing a structured verification strategy. Mindshare leveraged DoubleVerify's existing performance benchmarks across brand suitability, viewability, and fraud, initially aligning with industry standards and then progressively tightening them based on real-time campaign performance.

DoubleVerify metrics were embedded into weekly monitoring processes, with immediate optimisation actions implemented when thresholds were not met. This included supplier accountability discussions, exclusion lists, placement refinements, and real-time campaign adjustments. Verification insights were also integrated into strategic buying decisions, directly informing supplier evaluations, investment allocation, and long-term partner selection. This approach elevated DoubleVerify’s role from a vital verification tool to a core component of the campaign's strategic quality framework.

Measurable impact

This enhanced verification strategy delivered measurable improvements across du’s digital ecosystem in 2025.

Across 1.6 billion measured impressions, digital partners achieved 96% brand suitability, 99% fraud-free delivery, and 99% in-geo accuracy. Social platforms maintained an average brand suitability rate of 97%.

Most notably, the block rate was significantly reduced year-on-year, closing FY2025 at 3–4% versus 10% in FY2024, reflecting stronger exclusion controls and proactive monitoring.

Viewability performance strengthened, with Open Web display closing at 84% (well above the 63% benchmark), and YouTube viewability improving by +12% versus 2024.

These improvements demonstrate the impact of embedding DoubleVerify into weekly optimisation cycles, supplier accountability frameworks, and strategic buying decisions, deepening the role of verification as a key driver of performance and quality.

Layal Hassi, Media Lead at du, commented: “DoubleVerify has consistently delivered excellent brand safety and suitability performance for the past year, giving us the confidence that our campaigns run in environments aligned with our values. Their ability to track and optimise against key quality metrics has been instrumental in elevating our media effectiveness. Our partnership with Mindshare and DoubleVerify continues to be a strong and collaborative one. Together, we’re driving smarter, safer, and more accountable digital investment.”

Abdallah Safieddine, Managing Director of Mindshare UAE and Qatar, added: “This success story with du is a testament to the WPP Media philosophy. It's not just about using technology; it's about integrating it into a strategic framework that drives accountability and real performance gains. By embedding DoubleVerify into our core processes and connecting these insights through our integrated systems, we move beyond simple reporting to actively shape a more efficient and effective media ecosystem for our clients. This is the future of media that we are building at WPP Media.”

Contact:

Katie Taylor, Marketing Manager MENA at WPP Media

Katie.mtaylor@wppmedia.com +971523759322

About WPP Media

WPP Media is WPP’s global media company. In a world where media is everywhere and in everything, we bring the best platform, people, and partners together to create limitless opportunities for growth. For more information, visit wppmedia.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.