Riyadh – Atheel, KAFD Hotel, a Saudi luxury business hotel developed for the inner circle of Riyadh's business and cultural community, is set to open in King Abdullah Financial District in the last quarter of 2026. The hotel will introduce a new chapter in Saudi hospitality, designed for guests in a setting that brings together business leaders, international travelers, and lifestyle seekers, in one of the Kingdom's most dynamic districts.

Bringing the project to life, King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) has appointed Adeera Hospitality, Saudi Arabia's national hospitality champion, to operate the property under a recently signed Hotel Management Agreement. The agreement marks the first Saudi-managed hotel within KAFD, with both entities belonging to the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) portfolio of companies. This agreement reflects the PIF’s vision for developing homegrown capabilities in the hospitality sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Located in the heart of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is a transformative mixed-use development that merges business and lifestyle and sets new benchmarks in urban living, luxury, smart-city technologies, and sustainable development, designed to transform how urban communities live, work, and play. Set within one of KAFD’s prime lifestyle and commercial zones and connected to the district’s Guinness World Record-holding skywalk network, Atheel is one of the very few hotels positioned at the center of the financial district, on the corner of its luxury shopping crescent, directly overlooking the sunken wadi. The property sits steps from KAFD Metro Station, with citywide connectivity through to King Khalid International Airport.

Designed by Foster + Partners, Atheel is a property born of a bold design vision. The architecture sets sharp, angular lines and a layered exterior facade against the soft, organic forms of the interior. At its center, a winding sculptural atrium runs through the hotel's full internal height. It is set to be the tallest internal hotel structure of its kind in Riyadh.

Sustainability is built into the hotel's physical fabric. The building's outer shell has been designed to reflect the heat of the Arabian sun, making the property significantly more energy-efficient to cool. LEED and Green Globe certifications further reflect Atheel's commitment to eco-luxury within one of the world's most ambitious sustainable urban developments.

Atheel will comprise 214 rooms and suites. The collection ranges from Superior King and Twin Rooms of approximately 40 square meters through to Premium categories, Junior Suites, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites, with the Presidential Suite reaching upwards of 230 square meters.

Two signature restaurants will anchor the hotel's culinary offering, each conceived as a stand-alone destination within the city. Lafāna, the signature Saudi restaurant, draws on the Kingdom's regional diversity and culinary heritage through a contemporary lens. Riya Maison, the all-day French brasserie, brings together Saudi elegance and French savoir-faire, with classic dishes served in a cosmopolitan setting. For wellness and lifestyle, Cloud 14, the rooftop swimming pool and lounge, will offer panoramic views across the Riyadh skyline and KAFD's distinctive vertical city, while Atheel Spa and Gym will provide a full suite of treatments and fitness facilities.

Atheel is also set to contribute to the district’s growing portfolio of business amenities, with a collection of meeting rooms and a ballroom designed for executive gatherings, board meetings, weddings and corporate events. The spaces take their names from words rooted in Arabic heritage, including Thara (rich soil, symbolizing abundance and growth), Diyar (homes, evoking belonging and warmth), Rihab (wide open spaces, conveying openness and calm), Mada (horizon, symbolizing vision and possibility) and Athar (lasting impact, representing legacy and meaningful presence).

Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera, stated: “Atheel represents an important milestone for Adeera and a defining addition to the Kingdom's hospitality landscape. The hotel has been created for the inner circle of Riyadh's business and cultural community, bringing together a bold design vision, a genuine respect for Saudi hospitality traditions, and a setting at the very heart of one of the world's most dynamic financial districts. We are proud to operate Atheel and to contribute to the next chapter of Saudi luxury hospitality.”

KAFD Managing Director John Pagano said: “We are delighted to welcome Atheel as the first Saudi-managed hotel within King Abdullah Financial District. Atheel reflects the character of KAFD and our unique integrated lifestyle proposition and will play an important role in serving the growing demand for high-quality, centrally located hotels in the Kingdom. With Saudi Arabia targeting 150 million visitors annually by 2030 and tourism projected to contribute over 10% of GDP, the addition of Atheel further cements our commitment to enabling Saudi Vision 2030 by developing world-class infrastructure within the destination.”

About Atheel, KAFD Hotel

Atheel, KAFD Hotel is a new Saudi luxury business hotel set within Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, an iconic business and lifestyle destination. Designed by Foster + Partners, the hotel comprises 214 rooms and suites, two signature restaurants including Lafāna and Riya Maison, Lobby Café, Executive Lounge, Cloud 14 rooftop pool and lounge, Atheel Spa and Gym, a ballroom and a collection of meeting rooms. Created for the inner circle of Riyadh's business and cultural community, Atheel brings together the warmth and generosity of Saudi hosting traditions with the design language of international luxury. The hotel is developed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) and operated by Adeera Hospitality, Saudi Arabia's national hospitality champion.

About Adeera

Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, which is set to be Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The district is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company. Today, KAFD is home to over 140 corporate tenants, including 20 regional headquarters.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

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