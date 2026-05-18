Dubai, UAE: HRE Development has officially broken ground on Sakura Gardens, its landmark resort-style residential community in Wadi Al Safa 2, Falcon City of Wonders – marking a defining moment not only for the developer, but for one of Dubai's fastest maturing residential corridors.

The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by the senior leadership, signalled the transition of Sakura Gardens from an acclaimed concept into a community under construction, with completion targeted for Q4 2028.

Inspired by the Sakura – the Japanese cherry blossom and its enduring symbolism of renewal, harmony, and quiet beauty – Sakura Gardens is designed as a nature-led sanctuary across 49,000 sqm of land, delivering 1,429 fully furnished residences within a low-rise, G+9 development centred around a car-free, 30,000 sqm central park.

Fifty percent of the project's footprint is dedicated to landscaped green space, setting it apart in a market where density has long dominated.

"Today is about more than breaking ground", said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman of HRE Development. "It is about building with purpose – a principle that sits at the heart of everything we do. Sakura Gardens was conceived as a response to what modern residents in Dubai genuinely want: space, nature, connection, and a home that supports their wellbeing. We are proud to see that vision take physical form today."

The community will feature over 50 world-class amenities, including a beach-style lagoon pool, rooftop gym, wellness pavilions, padel and basketball courts, running and walking trails, themed children's areas, floating coffee kiosks, and full smart home automation across all units. EV charging infrastructure and a broader commitment to sustainable design underscore HRE's forward-looking approach to community planning.

Wadi Al Safa 2 has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, evolving from an emerging district into a recognised lifestyle and investment destination within Dubai's expanding residential belt. Sakura Gardens arrives at a moment of maturation for the area — well connected to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and positioned to benefit from continued infrastructure growth and rising occupier demand.

With an expected handover in Q4 2028, Sakura Gardens represents one of HRE Development's most ambitious undertakings to date.