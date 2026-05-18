Dubai, United Arab Emirates – KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans, today announced the launch of ‘CAPY: Cyber Awareness Program for You’ - a new, one-stop, free online hub providing cybersecurity training for the entire family.

Recognizing that 1.2 million children have reported having their images manipulated into deepfakes and that 40% have spoken to a stranger online, KnowBe4 has developed its family-focused cybersecurity education. Through a streamlined, Netflix-style interface, CAPY offers family-friendly exploration of key digital safety topics such as phishing and good password hygiene. It makes learning about cybersecurity fun with games and coloring books for younger children. For tweens and teens there is content on cyberbullying, AI safety and sextortion.

CAPY also provides content for adults on a wide range of topics from email phishing scams and social media attacks, to mobile device safety and password security, with upcoming modules planned around how to safely engage with AI. Users can learn how cybercriminals could target their personal accounts and what measures they can take to protect their information and their family.

“These days, cybersecurity starts at home, and families deserve resources that make safety approachable, practical, and engaging for every age group,” said Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance. “As online threats become more sophisticated, from phishing to AI-enabled deepfakes and cyberbullying, initiatives like CAPY help give parents, caregivers, and kids the confidence to build safer habits together.”

“CAPY is our commitment to making security awareness accessible and appealing for everyone,” said Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer at KnowBe4. “By providing freely available content, we are empowering families to come together and learn to help protect themselves against cyber threats. Cyber safety goes beyond the workplace, everyone needs to be equipped with the knowledge to defend themselves against evolving online threats.”

When conceptualizing CAPY, KnowBe4 was inspired by the work of Dr Bushra AlBlooshi, Executive Director, Governance and Risk Management at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC). She says, “Digital resilience begins with people. Creating accessible and engaging cybersecurity awareness resources for citizens is an important investment we can make in our digital future. When individuals better understand online risks, they are more empowered to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Soon to be mobile-ready, CAPY provides easy access for on-the-go families and allows users to access actionable information in under two minutes. It features a friendly and vibrant UI and organizes 20 snackable assets into an easily navigable content library.

Content is structured into four distinct themed playlists:

Cub Corner

Golden Circle

Fun for the Family

Social Sharing

The platform delivers a persona-driven experience to guide users through ‘The CAPY Path’, with content tailored for kids, families and adults. Furthermore, an integrated Social Toolkit provides sharing buttons to allow users to easily push specific safety tips directly to their social media feeds, helping to increase public reach.

Learn more about CAPY: Cyber Awareness Program for You, here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers the modern workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, collaboration security, and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The platform leverages 15 years of behavioral data to combat advanced threats including social engineering, prompt injection, and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defense.

More info at www.knowbe4.com. Follow KnowBe4 on LinkedIn and X.

Media contact

knowbe4@activedmc.com