Souhoola, Egypt’s leading consumer finance company and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, announced the opening of its new branch at City Stars on May 15, 2026, as part of the company’s expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its presence and reaching a broader customer base through key locations and major commercial hubs across Egypt.

This opening comes as part of Souhoola’s strategy to promote financial inclusion and expand access to consumer finance services by offering flexible and fast payment solutions that enable customers to shop and pay in installments seamlessly, whether banked or unbanked, through advanced digital platforms and instant approval systems.

Souhoola relies on a broad merchant network spanning multiple sectors across the Egyptian market, while continuously enhancing its digital solutions to deliver a smoother and more transparent financing experience, supporting customers’ purchasing power and improving access to reliable and user-friendly financial services.

The new branch opening is set to feature a special celebration including exclusive offers in collaboration with merchants and partners across various sectors and categories, covering customers’ diverse needs. The event will also include entertainment activities and special giveaways for customers, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experience across its direct service touchpoints.

In this context, Ahmed El-Shanwany, CEO of Souhoola, said:

"The opening of our City Stars branch marks a pivotal step in the company’s expansion strategy within the Egyptian market. Through this presence, we aim to strengthen our proximity to customers in one of the most vibrant and high-traffic destinations. We continuously work on developing flexible and easy-to-use financial solutions that support customers’ daily needs, while further enhancing the customer experience in line with the rapid evolution of the fintech sector."

Mohamed Gamal, Chief Business Officer at Souhoola, added:

"This branch represents an important addition to our market presence in Egypt and reflects the continuation of our growth strategy. We are committed to strengthening our partnerships with merchants to offer customers greater value and a wider variety of offers during the opening period, catering to their diverse needs. We are also focused on enhancing the customer journey within the branch by integrating digital solutions with direct service, while expanding our reach to support growth plans and reinforce our position within the financial technology market."

It is worth noting that Souhoola is a consumer finance company established in 2019 and a subsidiary of Banque Misr, with a capital base of EGP 400 million and an active customer base exceeding 370,000 customers. Souhoola’s mission is to deliver innovative financial solutions powered by advanced financial services and modern technology to the Egyptian community, contributing to financial inclusion and improving quality of life.

Since its establishment, Souhoola has achieved strong growth in its customer base, expanding by more than fourfold, reflecting customers’ continued trust in its innovative and reliable solutions.