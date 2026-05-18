Dubai, UAE: CFI Financial Group, the region’s leading online trading provider, is proud to announce the launch of more than 40 local stocks listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). This milestone marks a significant step in CFI’s regional expansion, enabling clients to trade DFM-listed equities through a secure and regulated platform.

The integration enhances market accessibility by connecting investors directly to leading UAE-listed companies across sectors such as real estate, banking, logistics, telecom, and utilities.

By simplifying access to DFM-listed securities, CFI is giving a broader base of investors the opportunity to participate in the UAE’s economic growth story and benefit from diversified investment opportunities.

“This is more than just a product launch, it's a signature moment for investors in the UAE,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “Through CFI, we are delivering on our promise of accessibility, transparency, and market innovation. We want every client to experience the power of investing in the region’s future, directly through the DFM.”

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) commented: “The integration of DFM-listed equities onto CFI’s platform marks a meaningful step in expanding access to Dubai’s capital markets through regulated channels. Expanding connectivity across licensed platforms contributes to greater market participation and aligns with DFM’s continuous efforts to enhance accessibility, liquidity, and the overall investor experience.”

The addition of DFM stocks onto the CFI platform is facilitated by BHM Capital Financial Services P.S.C. through Direct Market Access facility, ensuring a fully regulated and seamless trading experience for investors.

As the UAE continues to evolve as a global financial powerhouse, CFI remains focused on enhancing investor access through technology-driven solutions, connecting clients to high-growth opportunities across regional markets with transparency and trust at its core.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo and Bogotá, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

By offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels, CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

For further information, please contact:

Noora Al Soori

Communications and Public Relations

Dubai Financial Market

E: nalsoori@dfm.ae

Shruti Choudhury

Associate Director

Edelman Smithfield

E: dfmedelmansmithfield@edelman.com