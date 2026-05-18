Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and Hamad International Airport (HIA), has launched a service excellence training programme for immigration officers working across Qatar’s key entry points, reinforcing ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless and welcoming arrival experience for visitors.

The first training session is scheduled to commence on May 17, with sessions continuing through to the end of October 2026. The programme focuses on enhancing customer service capabilities and communication skills among frontline immigration officers, helping to ensure visitors receive a positive first impression that reflects Qatar’s hospitality values.

The initiative forms part of Qatar Tourism’s broader strategy to enhance service excellence across visitor touchpoints and strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Building on the collaboration established with the Ministry of Interior Training Institute in 2023, the programme expands ongoing service excellence training efforts for immigration and police personnel, including additional sessions delivered in early 2025 for 66 police officers across both male and female institutes.

Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “The visitor journey begins at the country’s entry points, making these interactions an important part of the overall destination experience. Through this collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Hamad International Airport, we are continuing to build on Qatar’s service excellence standards by further enhancing the capabilities of frontline personnel and reinforcing the welcoming spirit that reflects Qatar’s hospitality values.”

The Service Excellence Training programme complements Qatar Tourism’s wider portfolio of capability-building initiatives, including the Qatar Host Training Programme, the Spirit of Hospitality in-person training programme, the Qatar Specialist e-learning platform, and the Service Excellence Academy initiatives.

Through the Service Excellence Academy, Qatar Tourism continues to develop specialised training programmes aimed at enhancing service standards across the tourism and hospitality sector, while equipping frontline personnel with the skills required to deliver high-quality visitor experiences. The Academy also delivers a range of specialised initiatives, including the Tour Guide Training Programme and the Desert Safari Tour Guide Programme, both of which have witnessed strong participation. Additional initiatives include the Summer Camp for children, which offers engaging educational experience during the holiday period, as well as The Art of Front Office Hospitality programme, designed to further elevate guest engagement and service standards across the sector.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.