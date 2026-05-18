Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has announced the completion of its operational preparations for the upcoming Eid Al Adha season through a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring the availability of large quantities of high-quality sacrificial livestock to meet the increasing demand across Dubai and the UAE.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated that preparations for the festive season began well in advance through close coordination with a network of approved and trusted suppliers both locally and internationally. This strategy is intended to provide consumers with a wide variety of options that cater to different preferences and budgets, while fully complying with all health and veterinary standards approved by the relevant UAE authorities.

Al Hashemi emphasized that Union Coop continuously develops its livestock supply chain each year to maintain supply stability and product quality. He noted that the cooperative is committed to diversifying sourcing channels to accommodate varying consumer preferences in terms of breeds, pricing, and weights, reinforcing its community role in supporting families during Eid Al Adha.

He added that this season’s offerings include a broad range of sacrificial livestock such as local breeds, Naimi, Somali, and other varieties. According to Al Hashemi, local and Naimi breeds continue to record the highest demand due to their premium quality and strong consumer trust. Prices for sacrificial livestock begin from AED 895 per animal, providing accessible and flexible options for all segments of society.

As part of its customer-focused services, Union Coop has introduced ‘Pre-booking’ options through its retail branches, smart application, and digital platforms, alongside secure online pre-payment options. These services are designed to simplify the purchasing process and reduce waiting times during the busy Eid period.

Customers can also complete their bookings through Union Coop branches located across Dubai, with assurance that the requested sacrificial livestock will be provided according to the specifications selected in advance.

Al Hashemi further highlighted the cooperative’s ongoing investment in digital and logistical enhancements to deliver a more seamless and efficient shopping experience, particularly during high-demand seasons such as Eid Al Adha.

He stressed that Union Coop remains committed to supporting the UAE’s food security objectives by prioritizing local sourcing whenever possible, while also importing from selected international markets to ensure sustainable supply chains and the continuous availability of high-quality products for consumers.