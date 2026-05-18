Top-performing participants were provided internship opportunities at Memac Ogilvy

Beirut, Lebanon: Memac Ogilvy, the leading creative agency in the Middle East and North Africa, concluded the fourth edition of The Red Academy, its innovative talent initiative, in partnership with the American University of Beirut to empower young professionals and help pave career pathways that fuel their ambition.

The program brought together 32 students from the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business (OSB) with the goal of preparing them for the rapidly evolving future of digital communications, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence.

It focused on enabling the participants to overcome the challenges of the fast-paced tech-driven era, while emphasizing the pivotal role of the human element in steering innovation and creativity. Top-performing students were given internship opportunities across various departments at Memac Ogilvy, opening up broad professional prospects for them.

Mariella Abdo, Managing Director of Memac Ogilvy Lebanon and Iraq, said: “Year after year, The Red Academy reflects our unwavering passion for empowering the next generation. We believe true talent will always find a way to shine, no matter the circumstances, and it is important to provide platforms to celebrate their creative skills. The fourth edition, held amidst challenging regional circumstances, reflects our spirit of resilience and underlines that genuine creativity recognizes no boundaries.”

Dr. Yusuf Sidani, Dean of the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business at the American University of Beirut, added: “The return of The Red Academy in its fourth edition, despite the challenges Lebanon has been witnessing, underscores the positive impact it has in strengthening our students’ skills and broadening their horizons. We value this partnership with Memac Ogilvy, which brings together creative vision and practical application, and prepares future leaders for the communications sector.”

A group of specialists from Memac Ogilvy, including Bhaskar Bateja, Head of Strategy at the United Arab Emirates office; Christian Safi, Creative Director in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, and Adella Lakkis, Strategy Director, delivered interactive sessions that explored the power of human creativity, the importance of cultural intuition in data analysis and how to combine human thinking with the analytical capabilities of AI to create impactful communications.

The Red Academy embodies a shared vision between Memac Ogilvy and the American University of Beirut to support young talent and equip them with the knowledge and practical skills they need to launch their careers in the ever-evolving communications industry. It is underpinned by the firm belief that investing in human capital is the key to sustainable success.

About Memac Ogilvy

Memac was born in 1984 when Edmond (Eddie) Moutran founded the company in Bahrain and it became a part of the Ogilvy network in 1998.

Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across more than 120 offices in 83 countries, including 12 offices across the Middle East and North Africa. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brands needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Customer Engagement and Commerce, PR and Influence, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships.

Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WWPGY). For more information, visit http://www.memacogilvy.com/ or http://www.ogilvy.com/ , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.