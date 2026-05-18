Dubai, UAE – In a landmark moment for both the mobility and insurance sectors, Dubai Insurance has been appointed as the 1st official insurance provider for the newly introduced autonomous taxi fleet operated by Dubai Taxi Company, marking the first time regionally that a fully driverless commercial taxi fleet is insured under a dedicated framework.

The announcement follows the recent introduction of self-driving taxis in Dubai, a pioneering initiative that reinforces the emirate’s position as a global leader in smart mobility and future-forward infrastructure. As part of Dubai’s long-term vision to transform transportation through advanced technologies, the rollout of autonomous taxis represents a significant step toward integrating artificial intelligence into everyday urban life. With this launch, Dubai not only introduces one of the world’s first operational self-driving taxi services but also sets a new global benchmark for how such innovations are supported by the financial and insurance ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance.said: “We are proud to be part of a regional first, insuring autonomous taxi fleets in Dubai and supporting one of the most forward-thinking mobility initiatives in the world. This milestone reflects not only the rapid evolution of transportation, but also the need for the insurance sector to evolve alongside it. At Dubai Insurance, we are committed to developing future-ready solutions that address emerging risks while enabling innovation to thrive safely and responsibly. Being entrusted with this responsibility reinforces our role as a key partner in shaping the future of mobility in the UAE and beyond.”

Dubai Insurance’s role in this milestone goes beyond traditional motor insurance. The company has developed a specialized insurance approach tailored to the complexities of autonomous vehicles, addressing new dimensions of risk related to AI-driven systems, sensor technologies, real-time data processing, and evolving liability models. By providing coverage for this fleet, Dubai Insurance becomes the first insurer regionally to underwrite such a transformative mode of transportation, positioning itself at the forefront of insurance innovation.

The introduction of driverless taxis, which can be booked through smart applications and operate using advanced autonomous driving systems, highlights Dubai’s commitment to building a seamless, efficient, and technology-driven urban environment. As these vehicles begin operating across key locations in the city, the importance of robust insurance frameworks becomes critical in ensuring safety, trust, and operational continuity.

By ensuring the autonomous taxi fleet, Dubai Insurance is not only supporting a breakthrough in transportation but also contributing to the broader ecosystem that enables smart city transformation. This collaboration underscores the company’s dedication to innovation, its agility in responding to industry shifts, and its ability to align with national strategies focused on digital advancement and sustainability.

As Dubai continues to redefine global standards in mobility and urban development, initiatives such as this further strengthen its reputation as a hub for innovation, where government entities and private sector leaders work together to bring future technologies to life; safely, efficiently, and at scale.

About Dubai Insurance

Dubai Insurance is one of the UAE’s leading insurance providers, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions to individuals and corporates. With a strong focus on innovation, governance, and customer trust, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in the UAE.

For further information on Dubai Insurance please visit www.dubins.ae.

Media Enquiries – PAZ Marketing Management UAE

Kristie Templa – PR Manager | kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jacky Hisita – PR Operations | jacky@pazmarketing.com