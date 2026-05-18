A new AI Factory, built by Gemini, to drive smarter operations and futuristic visitor experiences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Qiddiya Investment Company and Google Cloud today announced a major expansion of their collaboration to establish the digital foundation for one of the world’s largest entertainment projects. Through strategic systems integrator Master Works, Qiddiya will leverage Google Cloud technology to power a massive-scale entertainment destination – Qiddiya City – roughly three times the geographic area of Paris.

Qiddiya’s projects are a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, a strategic framework launched in 2016 to reduce Saudi Arabia's reliance on oil and diversify its economy. While flagship destinations like Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia are now open to the public, Qiddiya City which spans 360 km² across more than 20 neighbourhoods, continues its massive expansion to integrate professional sports stadiums, gaming districts, and arts venues into one unified intelligent entertainment ecosystem.

As part of the expanded collaboration with Google, Qiddiya will deploy Google Cloud's data and AI technologies as the digital enabler for the city’s operations, providing instant insights into construction milestones, visitor demand patterns, and real-time operational efficiency. By analyzing these critical metrics as they occur, Qiddiya is able to function as a fully responsive smart city, reducing time-to-insight from weeks to minutes.

"Our goal is a seamless digital experience that connects Qiddiya City with our growing nationwide entertainment portfolio," said Abdulrahman Alali, chief technology officer at Qiddiya Investment Company. "By combining Google Cloud’s technology with Master Works’ integration expertise, we are establishing a robust, data-driven foundation that turns a massive project into a manageable, intelligent reality for both our operators and visitors."

The collaboration focuses on three core technological pillars to achieve Qiddiya’s vision:

An AI Factory enabled by the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform: This dedicated innovation hub, designed to build and scale custom AI frameworks, translates visitor behavioral, spending, and movement patterns into granular insights that drive hyper-relevant guest experiences. This helps enable Qiddiya to move beyond generic automation to predictive crowd management and dynamically tailored entertainment journeys.

This dedicated innovation hub, designed to build and scale custom AI frameworks, translates visitor behavioral, spending, and movement patterns into granular insights that drive hyper-relevant guest experiences. This helps enable Qiddiya to move beyond generic automation to predictive crowd management and dynamically tailored entertainment journeys. Agentic AI (Q-Brain): By harnessing Gemini models, Q-Brain—Qiddiya’s proprietary AI platform—will now evolve into an active operational partner. This will empower leadership and staff with real-time intelligence and autonomous task execution, streamlining complex decision-making across the destination.

By harnessing Gemini models, Q-Brain—Qiddiya’s proprietary AI platform—will now evolve into an active operational partner. This will empower leadership and staff with real-time intelligence and autonomous task execution, streamlining complex decision-making across the destination. Unified Data Platform built on BigQuery: Qiddiya’s central data platform will serve as the "single source of truth," consolidating data from all entertainment destinations. It will provide the high-speed processing required to run a smart city at scale, and ensures every asset is digitally optimized.

"By integrating Google Cloud’s global-scale infrastructure and cutting-edge AI into its operations, Qiddiya is building a foundation that turns massive data into actionable intelligence," said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, managing director at Google Cloud Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. "Our fully integrated AI stack provides the innovation necessary to power a premier user experience ensuring that every facet of this massive-scale project is digitally optimized to meet the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

As strategic systems integrator for the project, Master Works will ensure seamless deployment of these world-class solutions, creating the resilient and integrated infrastructure necessary to operate this massive entertainment ecosystem.

About Qiddiya Investment Company:

As a major force in delivering the future socio-economic success of Saudi Arabia, Qiddiya is a key

component of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program. It will become the primary platform through which the Kingdom leads the way in shaping the future of the global sports, entertainment and culture industries, combining scale and ambition with cutting edge innovation and partnerships. Its flagship initiative, Qiddiya City, is being built just 40 minutes away from Riyadh and when finished, will bring the Power of Play to over 40 million visitors a year and become home to half a million people.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multi-cloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications that enable organizations to transform their business for the Agentic era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.