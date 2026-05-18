Netflix, in partnership with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), has announced the launch of the third edition of its regional Women in Film program, continuing its commitment to supporting and developing emerging women filmmakers across the Arab world.

The program will provide training and development opportunities to 35 participants in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait. Building on the success of previous editions, the Women in Film III: Training Through Practice aims to nurture the next generation of creative talent, while supporting women’s representation in the film industry and strengthening the region’s creative ecosystem.

This year’s edition introduces two dedicated tracks. The first focuses on writers, directors, and producers, supporting them in developing and packaging their film projects through guided mentorship. The second track is designed for technical roles, including cinematographers, editors, and sound designers, offering practical skill-based training and collaborative cross-departmental experience. Across both tracks, participants will take part in hands-on workshops and a series of online mentorship sessions, followed by a week-long in-person residency, where they will refine their work, collaborate with peers, and present their projects to industry professionals. The program is designed to provide both creative and technical foundations, equipping participants with the tools needed to advance their careers in the film industry.

Pelin Mavili, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix for Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, said: “This program is essential to building a more sustainable and inclusive film industry in the region. Our ongoing partnership with AFAC has been instrumental in supporting both creative and technical talent, helping to strengthen the full ecosystem behind storytelling and nurture a new generation of emerging filmmakers. Each edition builds on the success of the last, with participants gaining hands-on experience and going on to take active roles within the region’s creative landscape. Together, we’re creating more opportunities for women to be represented across every stage of the filmmaking process”

Rima Mismar, Executive Director of AFAC, added: “At AFAC, we believe that stories from the Arab world are essential to how we understand ourselves and how we are seen by others. They carry the depth, complexity, and lived realities of our region, and deserve to be told on our own terms. Building on the previous edition’s focus on developing authentic voices, Training Through Practice creates the conditions for these stories to move from idea to execution, equipping women filmmakers with the tools, confidence, and collaborative space to bring their visions to life.”

Applications for the program are open until 17 July, with selected participants announced by the end of August. The Women in Film III: Training Through Practice program is part of Netflix’s broader commitment to supporting diverse voices and expanding opportunities for women in film across the Arab world through access to training, mentorship, and creative development. Previous editions of the program have supported emerging filmmakers in developing their work, with participants from the first edition taking part in workshops across Cairo, Dubai, and Jeddah before traveling to Madrid, where they visited Netflix’s production hub in Tres Cantos and engaged with leading industry players across the audiovisual ecosystem. Participants from the most recent edition also debuted their short films at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2025, marking an important milestone in their creative journeys.

About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About AFAC:

The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) is the leading independent organization supporting artists, cultural practitioners, collectives, and institutions across the Arab region and its diaspora. Since 2007, AFAC has mobilized more than USD 75 million and awarded over 2,600 grants. Through unrestricted support for independent voices, AFAC’s mission is to empower arts and culture in the Arab region and highlight the richness of an ever-evolving cultural sector, nurturing alternative perspectives, experimental practices, and approaches that make arts and culture a vibrant force in shaping our communities.

For press inquiries or any further information, please contact:

Lour Nasser

Communications Coordinator, Middle East, Turkey, Africa

lnasser@netflix.com

Kenshō Mindful Communications

Netflix Comms - PR Agency

netflixcomms@kenshocom.com

Yara Abifakher

Communications Manager, AFAC

yara.abifakher@arabculturefund.org