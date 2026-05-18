The partnership reflects SADAFCO’s commitment to enhancing the experience of the Guests of God and supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to deliver high-quality services during the Hajj 1447 season.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) has announced a strategic partnership with The Association of Watering for the Guests of God, aimed at supporting the delivery of high-quality Saudi-made food and dairy products to pilgrims during the Hajj season.

The partnership reflects SADAFCO’s commitment to contributing to national initiatives that enhance the pilgrim experience, while supporting the Kingdom’s wider objectives under Saudi Vision 2030. Through the collaboration, SADAFCO will provide selected products under its trusted Saudi brands to serve pilgrims, reinforcing the values of hospitality, quality, and care that define the Kingdom’s service to its guests.

As a Saudi company with a long-standing presence in the Kingdom’s food and dairy sector, SADAFCO’s role in the partnership reflects the strength and reliability of locally made products. Through its trusted Saudia brand, the company will contribute to providing pilgrims with high-quality products that meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and service throughout the Hajj season.

The partnership is built around several shared objectives, including enriching the pilgrim experience through healthy and sustainable products, strengthening cooperation between the non-profit and private sectors, ensuring logistical efficiency during the Hajj season, and advancing sustainable community service.

The Association of Watering for the Guests of God is a licensed non-profit organization based in Makkah, dedicated to providing watering services to pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors. Through its programs, the Association supports efforts to provide water in the holy sites and key service locations, reflecting the Kingdom’s values of generosity, hospitality, and care for the Guests of God.

Commenting on the partnership, Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO, said: “We are proud to partner with The Association of Watering for the Guests of God in support of the Kingdom’s efforts to serve pilgrims with the highest standards of care. This partnership reflects our commitment to national responsibility, Saudi quality, and meaningful collaboration with the non-profit sector. At SADAFCO, we remain focused on delivering products that people trust, while contributing to initiatives that create lasting value for society.”

The partnership further reinforces SADAFCO’s sustainability agenda and its commitment to creating long-term value for society. Aligned with the company’s core sustainability pillars of People and Community, Consumers, Environment and Climate, and Governance, the collaboration reflects SADAFCO’s focus on responsible community engagement, trusted product quality, operational efficiency, and meaningful partnerships that support national priorities and contribute to a more sustainable Hajj experience.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and food products under the Saudia brand since 1976. SADAFCO is considered one of the leading companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream, and milk.

SADAFCO is headquartered in Jeddah and manages sales and distribution operations across 24 locations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company also has a presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and exports its products to selected markets in the Middle East and North Africa.