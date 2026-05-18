The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has achieved three internationally recognized ISO certifications in partnerships, business continuity, and asset management, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, institutional resilience, and the adaptation of global best practices in support of Dubai’s sustainable economic vision.

The certifications include ISO 44001:2017 for Collaborative Business Relationship Management Systems, ISO 22301:2019 for Business Continuity Management Systems, and ISO 55001:2024 for Asset Management Systems.

With this achievement, PCFC becomes amongst the first entities in the Middle East and Africa to obtain both the ISO 55001:2024 and the ISO 44001 certifications, bringing a total number of ISO certification to ten.

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “These certifications reflect PCFC’s commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, logistics and maritime services through internationally aligned systems that enhance operational resilience, governance and institutional sustainability.

This achievement supports our strategic direction toward adopting future-ready operational models that reinforce competitiveness, service excellence, and sustainable economic growth in line with the vision of our wise leadership”.

The certification further supports the Corporation’s efforts to enhance its operational capabilities, and strengthen strategic partnerships, and adopt innovative systems that supports sustainable and economic developments and long-term institutional performance.