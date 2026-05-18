The Almarai Prize - the international track of the Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity - invites leading global research institutions and PhD‑holding scientists to nominate standout research that advances food security in dryland regions.

Self‑nominations are not allowed; only PhD‑level nominators may submit, and institutions may nominate up to three projects.

are not allowed; only PhD‑level nominators may submit, and institutions may nominate up to three projects. The prize totals USD 500,000 (SAR 1,875,000), awarded to one winning research project or institution.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The 2026 cycle of the Almarai Prize, international track of the Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity, has officially opened, calling on leading research institutions, distinguished scientists, and global experts to nominate pioneering research that advances food security in the world’s driest regions.

The prize reflects Saudi Arabia’s expanding commitment to scientific innovation and to advancing solutions that tackle food security challenges in the world’s dryland regions. Almarai - a regional leader in food and agriculture - has long invested in scientific progress, sustainable farming, and long‑term food‑system resilience. As one of the world’s largest vertically integrated food companies, Almarai continues to place research and innovation at the center of its strategy, recognizing them as essential drivers of global food security.

Recognized as the world’s largest award dedicated to food security research in dryland environments, the prize reflects a partnership between Almarai and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) that has spanned more than 20 years. It honors scientists and research institutions whose work delivers measurable impact and advances global knowledge on food security in arid and semi‑arid regions.

The Almarai Prize follows a distinctive nomination model: individuals cannot nominate themselves. Instead, nominations must come from qualified PhD‑level experts, while research organizations may nominate exceptional work carried out by their teams. This model reinforces the integrity and global standing of the award. The total prize value of USD 500,000 is granted to one winning research project or institution, furthering Almarai’s commitment to supporting high‑impact scientific innovation.

Commenting on the launch of the new cycle, Mr. Abdullah Alkhalid, Secretary‑General of the Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity, said:

“The Almarai Prize reflects our commitment to advancing global food security through scientific innovation. By highlighting groundbreaking research that addresses the challenges of food security in dryland regions, we aim to contribute to solutions that benefit communities around the world. We believe that empowering researchers and institutions is essential to building a more resilient, sustainable, and knowledge‑driven future.”

Nominations are open until 21 August 2026, and are limited to qualified PhD holders and recognized research institutions.

For more information, please visit: https://almaraiprize.kacst.gov.sa/

Almarai Information Classification: Public