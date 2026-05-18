Program funding reaches nearly AED 11 million, strengthening the UAE’s MS research ecosystem

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has announced four research projects funded under the third cycle of its Research Grant Program, as well as the launch of the fourth grant cycle.

The program has attracted strong engagement from across the UAE, receiving 36 letters of intent and 34 full applications in its latest cycle, with four projects awarded funding - reflecting the continued growth of the UAE’s MS research ecosystem.

Building on its ongoing investment in MS research, NMSS has also launched the fourth research grant cycle under the theme ‘Advancing MS Innovation through Autoimmune Discovery’. The upcoming cycle will support research focused on advancing the understanding of MS, including studies exploring immunobiology, genetic and environmental risk factors, therapeutic innovation, biomarker guided precision medicine, and clinical strategies aimed at improving patient care.

Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, said: “Supporting research at this level is critical to advancing how multiple sclerosis is understood and treated. The projects funded through this cycle reflect the growing strength of the UAE’s research landscape, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence and precision medicine. By investing in locally led research, NMSS is helping generate knowledge that is not only relevant to our population, but also contributes to global progress in improving outcomes for people living with MS.”

Among the funded studies is research led by Dr. Bassem Yamout of Harley Street Medical Center, examining how artificial intelligence can improve MRI accuracy when differentiating multiple sclerosis from neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, leading to improved monitoring disease activity and treatment response. The goal is to reduce misdiagnosis and support earlier treatment intervention.

Another project, led by Dr. Omer Alkhnbashi at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is developing an artificial intelligence based predictive tool that integrates clinical, imaging, and genomic data to help identify optimal treatment options for people living with MS in the UAE.

At New York University Abu Dhabi, Dr. Youssef Idaghdour is leading the HEAL MS study, which explores how culturally adapted lifestyle medicine interventions such as nutrition, movement, and stress management may influence biological markers and overall wellbeing in people living with MS.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nemat Ullah Khan of Khalifa University is investigating a potential neuroprotective compound known as Hi1a, derived from the venom of the Australian funnel web spider. Using patient derived brain organoids, the study explores how the compound may help protect nerve cells and support myelin restoration.

First launched in June 2023, the Research Grants Program has allocated close to 11 million AED to studies aligned with NMSS priorities. These include innovative treatments that may slow, stop, or reverse MS, as well as research into the disease’s clinical characteristics, epidemiology, prevalence in the UAE, and the role of genetics.

Researchers interested in applying for the fourth research grant cycle must submit Letters of Intent between 1 June and 5 July 2026, followed by full proposal submissions by 23 August, 2026. Applications must be submitted through the NMSS website, with final award announcements expected in December 2026.

To learn more about the funded research projects, visit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s website: www.nationalmssociety.ae.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) is a UAE-based NGO created to better the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and their communities in the UAE through education, advocacy and advancing global efforts to finding a cure for MS.

NMSS is governed by a board of trustees, advised by a local and international Strategic Advisory Committee and Medical Advisory Committee, and supported by MS ambassadors and volunteers. Together, they ensure that people living with MS have access to high quality care and get the guidance they need through reliable resources.

NMSS works with leading national medical institutions and renowned global partners to build a trusted network of healthcare providers and support organisations. The society aims to raise awareness of MS, create a holistic ecosystem for the MS community in the UAE, and provide support and resources for individuals affected by MS.

For more information about MS and the NMSS, please visit www.nationalmssociety.ae

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