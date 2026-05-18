Delivering ultra-filtered local water across the UAE, the subscription-based model offers a refined in-home experience, with sustainably bottled glass delivered to your door, then collected, cleaned, and reused through a fully circular system

Dubai, UAE: A recent YouGov survey commissioned by BE WTR points to a clear shift in consumer expectations across the UAE, highlighting growing demand for higher-quality, more sustainable, and more convenient drinking water solutions. Responding to this, BE WTR, a first-of-its-kind premium water brand in the UAE, continues to set a new standard for hydration that is better for both people and the planet. Backed by Swiss-engineered filtration and bottled locally in the UAE, the brand has announced the launch of the BE WTR app, available in Dubai from May 11th as part of its first rollout phase, giving residents access to premium water at home in just a few clicks. Expansion into Abu Dhabi will follow during the second phase of the launch.

Rethinking Water Quality, Health, and Everyday Choices

Conducted between April 16th and 21st, the ‘Perceptions of Water Quality Survey’ points to a change in mindset among UAE residents around everyday hydration, with health and quality taking centre stage in daily choices. More than half of those surveyed highlighted concerns around bacteria (51%), chlorine (44%), and heavy metals (37%), shaping a more considered approach to what they and their families consume. This is reflected in how people define ‘healthy’ water, with purity (57%) leading the way, followed by mineral content (46%) and taste (42%), highlighting a clear expectation for water that is as safe as it is tasty.

While bottled water remains the most common source at 42%, sustainability is becoming just as influential as quality, with 57% of respondents considering it an important factor in their decision-making. There is also a clear willingness to invest in better options, with 34% of consumers ‘very’ or ‘extremely willing’ to pay more for premium water.

When it comes to switching brands, better quality (66%) and improved health benefits (53%) lead the way, signalling a market that is actively seeking solutions that balance wellbeing and long-term impact.

The UAE’s Best

Bottled locally in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, BE WTR uses advanced Swiss-engineered AQTiV filtration to remove chlorine, odours, microplastics, and organic impurities, eliminating 99.999% of bacteria, all while preserving essential minerals. The result is water that feels soft, balanced, and naturally fresh, delivering on the growing expectation for purity, taste, and quality without relying on distant sources.

Designed with both wellbeing and longevity in mind, BE WTR operates through a fully circular system built around high-quality extra-flint glass bottles produced in the UAE and engineered for up to 300 uses. Each one is collected, cleaned, and refilled under rigorous hygiene standards, with the brand also adhering to ESMA standards and its broader sustainability commitments, including B Corp principles, offering a more convenient and sustainable alternative to single-use formats. Already trusted by leading hospitality names across the UAE, the brand is creating a smarter, more conscious water culture, one bottle at a time.

Taste The Difference

Further expanding the experience, BE WTR will introduce its new app in Dubai as part of the brand’s first rollout phase, becoming the only water brand in the UAE to bring premium, locally filtered water straight from its source to homes through a seamless, circular delivery model. Abu Dhabi will be introduced during the second phase of expansion. With just a few taps, users can choose between still or sparkling, select their preferred bottle size, and set a delivery schedule that fits effortlessly into their routine.

The subscription-based approach removes the need for constant reordering, offering a more intuitive way to manage everyday hydration while maintaining the same quality found in leading restaurants and hotels. Water arrives in beautifully crafted glass bottles, delivered in reusable crates, with empty bottles collected during the next visit, ready to be cleaned, refilled, and returned to circulation.

Mike Hecker, CEO and Founder of BE WTR, shared, ‘At BE WTR, we believe fresh, great-tasting water should never come at the expense of the planet. We also recognise that, while the UAE clearly values health and sustainability, busy routines and family life can make everyday choices feel more complicated than they need to be. With the launch of the BE WTR app, we are removing that friction, creating a seamless, intuitive experience that keeps ultra-filtered, mineral-enhanced, plastic-free water always within easy reach.’

As BE WTR continues to shape a more conscious water culture in the UAE, the launch of the app makes sustainable, mineral-enhanced water more accessible to homes nationwide. At a time when people are paying closer attention to what they consume, BE WTR offers something simple yet lasting; water that feels better, tastes better, and fits seamlessly into modern living.

The BE WTR app will be available to download on iOS and Android from May 11th via the App Store and Google Play.

To learn more about BE WTR, please visit www.bewtr.com.

About BE WTR

BE WTR is the new, premium water brand with an iconic glass bottle, revolutionising the international market with great taste and patented technologies. As the obvious water choice for prominent clients within luxury hospitality and high gastronomy, it comes naturally that BE WTR is the water partner of Bocuse D’or, the most prestigious gastronomic competition in the world. BE WTR is certified B Corp, a member of 1% for the Planet, and supports 9 of the 17 UN SDGs.

Swiss & UAE based BE WTR is strongly committed to sustainability, offering zero-plastic, zero-waste, and minimal transportation. BE WTR’s innovative, circular still and sparkling water is pioneering a shift in how water is consumed and distributed. With strong international growth, BE WTR is the preferred water brand for leading restaurants, hotels, offices, and private homes across Switzerland, France, UAE, Singapore, China, and Canada, with several new markets to be launched in 2026. BE WTR has won both “Best Technology Innovation” and “Best Dispense Innovation” at The Global Zenith Award. In 2023, BE WTR was awarded the Red Dot “Best Product Design”. BE WTR has most recently raised 39 million CHF in its latest series C funding round, led by Convent Capital, with participation from PeakBridge, HHT and other Investors.

For more information, visit www.bewtr.com