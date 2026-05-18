Gateley Middle East has promoted Dilini Loku to Legal Director, recognising her experience, technical strength and growing leadership role within the business’s Employment practice in the Middle East.

Dilini is an integral part of Gateley Middle East’s Employment team, working closely with clients to support them on complex and sensitive employment matters, global employee mobility, data protection matters and dispute resolution across the UAE and wider region. Her promotion reflects Gateley Middle East’s continued focus on building depth and senior capability to support clients operating in an increasingly regulated and fast-moving employment environment.

Based in Dubai, Dilini advises domestic, regional and international clients across a wide range of sectors on all aspects of employment law. Her practice covers both contentious and non-contentious matters, including large-scale restructures, reorganisations, workforce transitions, workplace investigations, mediation, senior executive exits, employee transfers and the employment aspects of corporate transactions. She is also regularly instructed on day-to-day advisory matters, providing clear and pragmatic guidance to HR teams and business leaders. Dilini is known for her commercially focused and solutions driven approach, as well as her ability to support clients through sensitive and high-stakes issues with discretion and clarity.

Darren Harris, Managing Partner at Gateley Middle East, commented: “Dilini is a highly respected employment lawyer and a trusted adviser to our clients. Her promotion to Legal Director recognises the quality of her work, the strength of her client relationships and the important role she plays within our Middle East employment team. This appointment strengthens our ability to deliver senior, hands-on support to clients across the region.”

Thenji Moyo, Partner and Head of Employment at Gateley Middle East, added: “Dilini is a highly skilled employment lawyer who consistently delivers excellent outcomes for her clients. She plays an important role within our employment team, and this promotion reflects both her expertise and the value she brings to the practice. I am delighted to see her progress in her career at Gateley Middle East and look forward to continuing to work closely with her.”



For further information please contact:

Eddie Dunthorne, PR Manager - People

T: 0121 212 8038

M: 07874 878 847

E: eddie.dunthorne@gateleyplc.com