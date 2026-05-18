Strategic transaction marks MAGRABI’s third major acquisition in eighteen months, further reinforcing the Retailer’s regional leadership and customer reach.

MAGRABI Retail, the Middle East’s largest eyewear retailer, announces the proposed acquisition of 51% of the issued share capital of the Baraka Optics Group, one of the largest premium optical retail chains in Egypt. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Egyptian Competition Authority.

Founded in 1979 by Mohamed Fathy Ragab as a wholesale optics business, Baraka evolved into one of the pioneers of organized optical retail in Egypt, with the launch of its first retail concept in 1984. Built on a strong heritage of curation, service, and market understanding, the Company has grown into a leading optical retail platform operating 23 stores across the country under the Baraka Optics, C&Co, and People banners. Remaining family-owned since its inception, Baraka is led today by Chairman and CEO Ahmed Ragab, who has built on his father’s founding vision to drive the company’s continued growth, modernization, and leadership in the Egyptian market.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in MAGRABI’s regional growth and M&A strategy, predicated on complementary bolt-on transactions in pre-identified geographic and retail market segments. Despite recent regional volatility, following economic reforms and stabilization efforts supported by the IMF over the past two years, Egypt’s macroeconomic outlook and consumer spending trends have improved significantly. Real GDP growth in the latest fiscal quarter hit 5.3%(1), with total household spending increasing by 23.1% in 2025(2). Reduced macro headwinds, a stable exchange rate, lower inflation, coupled with a tightening labor market, are expected to further stimulate the consumer in this 110 million strong market.

Despite the size of the market, the optical retail sector in Egypt remains highly fragmented. The country’s economic recovery presents a compelling opportunity for consolidation. Within Egypt, Baraka stands out as one of the most established and respected premium optical brands in the market and a further reinforcement to MAGRABI’s position.

Following completion, Baraka will be integrated into MAGRABI Retail, with MAGRABI assuming full day-to-day management of the business. MAGRABI will maintain a strategic partnership with Baraka’s existing shareholders, ensuring seamless integration and

supporting the ongoing development and expansion of the business across Egypt. The acquisition is expected to generate significant commercial and operational synergies across sourcing, supply chain, and retail operations. The current shareholders will serve on the Baraka Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and providing strategic guidance as the company enters its next phase of expansion.

This transaction marks another key milestone in MAGRABI Retail’s strategic M&A roadmap, following the acquisitions of Rivoli Group’s vision division in September 2024 and Kefan Optics in May 2025. Each acquisition is guided by the same principle: to elevate industry standards and clients’ experience while preserving the local heritage and identity of the brands it partners with.

Yasser Taher, CEO of MAGRABI Retail, commented: “Baraka is a pioneer in Egyptian eyewear as one of the first entrants in organized retail, having set a new domestic standard in the space. The company has been built on a strong foundation of trust and family values. The alignment in values and the premium retail positioning made this partnership a natural step for us. Premium eyewear is one of the fastest growing retail segments in Egypt. Our successes over the past few years are a clear reflection of MAGRABI’s strong growth strategy, and I’m delighted to welcome Baraka into the MAGRABI family.”

Ahmed Ragab, Chairman and CEO of Baraka Optics Group, added: “For decades, Baraka has been more than a business to our family; it has been a vision first shaped by my father, Mohamed Fathy Ragab, and built with great care over the years through trust, service, and a deep understanding of our customers. What makes this moment especially meaningful is that we are joining forces with a group that also understands the value of legacy, family, and long-term stewardship. We see in MAGRABI not only a market leader, but also a like-minded family business with the vision and scale to build on what Baraka has proudly built since its founding in 1979. We look forward to this next chapter with confidence and with great respect for what both businesses represent.”

Amin Magrabi, Chairman of MAGRABI Retail, said: “As with every M&A led by the Group, this transaction is rooted in MAGRABI’s longstanding vision, ensuring that each strategic move translates into tangible value for our clients, and we are very pleased to welcome Baraka to the Group. Our ambition remains clear: to be at the forefront of eye care excellence in the Middle East while delivering an unparalleled customer experience.”

(1) Source: Zawya by LSEG website, “Egypt's GDP growth accelerates to 5.3% in Q2 FY2025/26: Rostom” article, dated February 18, 2026. (2) Source: BMI a FitchSolutions Company website, “Egypt 2026 Consumer Outlook: Growth Remains Positive As Headwinds Ease” article, dated October 20, 2025.

For further information, please visit https://magrabi.com / https://doctor-m.com/ or contact:

MAGRABI Retail via Tavistock

Gilles Khoury, Corporate PR

Tavistock

David Cracknell

Magrabi@tavistock.co.uk

Katie Hopkins

Grace Cooper

Baraka Optics Group

Mariam Darwish, PR

pr@baraka-group.com

About MAGRABI Retail

MAGRABI Retail is the largest eyewear retailer in the MENA region, operating across seven countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Renowned for delivering exceptional customer experiences, the Group combines distinctive retail concepts, full eye care solutions, premium optical services, and a diverse portfolio of both proprietary and third-party brands. MAGRABI’s fashion-forward vision has transformed the optical industry by seamlessly blending science with art. This innovative approach is reflected in its expanding multi-banner portfolio, which includes MAGRABi - the region’s largest luxury eyewear chain; Rivoli Eyezone, the Middle East’s leading premium banner, Doctor M, the dynamic lifestyle and mainstream eyewear brand, and the most recent addition, Kefan Optics, in Kuwait.

Established in 1981 as a retail extension of MAGRABi Health, the region’s leading specialized ophthalmic medical network, MAGRABI Retail has since grown into the largest eyewear retailer in the region with a network of 320+ stores, supported by a rapidly expanding omnichannel and e-commerce presence. Furthering its commitment to operational excellence and innovation, the Group inaugurated its own state-of-the-art lens manufacturing facility, the Lens Innovation Center (LIC), serving as the largest in the region, which supplies all of its retail stores. MAGRABI Retail currently employs over 2,400 experts, all focused on delivering high quality eyewear solutions aligned with the evolving needs of contemporary consumers.

About Baraka Optics Group

Baraka Optics Group was founded in 1979 by Mohamed Fathy Ragab as a wholesale optics business and evolved into one of the pioneers of organized optical retail in Egypt, with the launch of its first retail concept in 1984. Built on a legacy of vision, curation, and customer trust, the Group today operates 23 stores across Egypt under the Baraka Optics, C&Co, and People banners. As part of the broader Baraka Retail Group, Baraka represents a family-built business with interests spanning optics, fashion, and e-commerce across Egypt and the GCC. Today, the business is led by Chairman and CEO Ahmed Ragab, who continues to build on its founding legacy while guiding its growth into a new era.

Ahmed Ragab has played a central role in shaping Baraka’s next chapter, combining the strength of a family legacy with a forward-looking approach to retail growth, brand development, and consumer experience. Under his leadership, the business has continued to evolve while preserving the values on which it was founded: trust, vision, and an unwavering commitment to quality. His stewardship has helped position Baraka not only as a heritage name in Egyptian optics, but also as a platform with long-term relevance in a changing regional retail landscape.