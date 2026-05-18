Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa, has successfully closed a short-term bond note issuance for Hermes Securities Brokerage.

The transaction is the first issuance under Hermes Securities Brokerage’s newly established fourth short-term bond program, which has a total size of EGP 10 billion. The program is designed to diversify the company’s funding base and provide scalable financing to support its operating and business requirements.

The bond will be issued as a single 12-month tranche and was covered by institutional and high-net-worth investors, reflecting continued appetite for short-duration fixed-income instruments in the Egyptian market.

This marks Hermes Securities Brokerage’s seventh short-term note issuance. The company has previously completed six commercial paper issuances with an aggregate value of approximately EGP 3.2 billion, establishing a track record in short-term capital markets funding.

Proceeds from the new issuance will be used to support Hermes Securities Brokerage’s operational and business activities, reinforcing its funding flexibility and its position as one of Egypt’s leading brokerage platforms.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented on the issuance, stating: “We are proud to continue our longstanding support for Hermes Securities Brokerage (HSB) with the successful closing of its seventh bond issuance, which marks the inaugural tranche of the company’s fourth program. This milestone effectively leverages the unique synergies across EFG Holding’s integrated platform between EFG Hermes and Bank NXT. It stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth and deepening Egypt’s financial markets. By delivering innovative financing solutions, we continue to attract robust demand from a diversified investor base that extends well beyond traditional commercial banks. As the leading investment bank in the MENA region, EFG Hermes remains dedicated to unlocking strategic investment opportunities for our clients across both debt and equity capital markets.”

Bank NXT acted as the placement agent. EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger. Dreny & Partners served as legal advisor, and KPMG acted as the financial auditor.

The transaction reflects EFG Holding’s continued focus on expanding capital market access, developing diversified investment products, and supporting the growth of its subsidiaries through efficient financing structures.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.