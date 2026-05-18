Riyadh: King’s College Riyadh has announced the launch of a new Pearson-resourced Key Stage 3 (KS3) curriculum pathway, reinforcing its commitment to delivering premium British education experience aligned with the evolving educational landscape in the Kingdom.

Launching from the 2026/27 academic year, the enhanced curriculum will support students across Years 6 to 8 at the school’s Diriyah campus, while also creating a clear academic pathway towards the future secondary provision at the upcoming SEDRA campus.

Developed in partnership with Pearson, one of the world’s leading education providers, the new approach combines the strengths of the British curriculum with internationally recognised learning resources, structured schemes of work, and modern assessment tools designed to support student progress and achievement.

Students will benefit from high-quality textbooks, interactive digital learning platforms, progressive assessment frameworks, and engaging age-appropriate content across all core subjects. The approach is designed to provide students with a more consistent and structured learning experience, while supporting the development of independent learning, critical thinking, and strong preparation for future Pearson Edexcel qualifications.

The move reflects King’s College Riyadh’s continued investment in academic excellence and future-focused learning, while providing families with greater clarity and continuity as the school expands its secondary offering across both campuses.

As part of its long-term academic vision, King’s College Riyadh intends to become a Pearson Edexcel iGCSE and A Level school once the SEDRA campus opens, subject to the formal accreditation process and approval of examination facilities.

Commenting on the announcement, Jacqueline Doran, Principal, at King’s College Riyadh, said: “This is an exciting step forward for our secondary provision and reflects our commitment to delivering an ambitious, future-ready education for students in Riyadh. By introducing a Pearson-resourced KS3 curriculum, we are creating a more connected academic journey, with high-quality learning resources, clear progression pathways and strong preparation for future qualifications.”

The new pathway will also support a seamless transition for students moving between the Diriyah and future SEDRA campuses, helping to ensure consistency in teaching, learning and assessment as the school continues to grow.

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About King’s College Riyadh

King’s College Riyadh is a premium British international school for boys and girls aged 3 to 13, offering a world-class education in the heart of Diriyah. Opened in August 2021 as part of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s International Schools Attraction Programme, it is the first British private school to establish a presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in partnership with a prestigious UK school. Affiliated with King’s College UK, the school draws on over 145 years of academic excellence and tradition, delivering a British curriculum enriched with Arabic language, Islamic Studies, and Saudi Social Studies. King’s College Riyadh prepares pupils to achieve their full potential while maintaining a strong connection to their cultural heritage.

Read more about King’s College Riyadh at: www.kingscollegeriyadh.com

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.