Alizz Islamic Bank recently won the award for ‘Best Business Mobile Banking Application’ for its innovative ‘Alizz Connect’ application at the New Age Banking Summit 2026 that was held under the auspices of H.E. Ahmed bin Jaafar Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman.

The award highlights the success of Alizz Islamic Bank’s vison of ‘Personalising every experience through innovative & smart solutions’. The bank continues to invest in smart and seamless digital capabilities that empower customers to manage their banking needs efficiently & securely.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ali Al Mani Chief Executive Officer of Alizz Islamic Bank, said “At Alizz Islamic Bank we believe in creating real value for our customers. Digital transformation is not simply about technology; it is about creating meaningful, seamless and secure experiences that support our customers’ ambitions and business growth. The ‘Alizz Connect’ app has been designed to provide greater control and convenience for our wholesale banking clients, especially SMEs, who form a vital pillar of Oman’s economy”

The ‘Alizz Connect’ Internet Banking platform and mobile application have become a key pillar of the bank’s digital offering for corporate and business banking customers. Designed to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience, the platform enables businesses to perform a wide range of banking transactions securely and efficiently, including account management, transfers, approvals, payroll service and real-time transaction monitoring through both web and mobile channels.

Alizz Islamic Bank remains committed to advancing digital innovation and strengthening its position as a leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate by offering modern banking solutions that align with customer expectations and the rapidly evolving financial landscape.