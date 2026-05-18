Customers in Saudi Arabia can now earn and redeem points across Majid Al Futtaim’s leading retail, entertainment and lifestyle brands through one seamless digital experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has officially launched SHARE in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, introducing its flagship rewards programme to one of the region’s most dynamic and digitally connected markets.

SHARE is Majid Al Futtaim’s digital destination for customers, a fully integrated commerce and loyalty ecosystem that connects shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle experiences into one seamless journey. SHARE members will now be able to earn and redeem their points throughout Majid Al Futtaim's network in both the UAE and KSA, ensuring their rewards are valid wherever they travel within the region. Through the SHARE app, members can earn and redeem points, access exclusive offers, and unlock personalised rewards across the Group’s portfolio of brands and destinations.

With the launch in Saudi Arabia, customers can begin using SHARE across participating Majid Al Futtaim brands, including Carrefour, VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet, AllSaints, lululemon, THAT Concept Store, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Crate & Barrel and additional lifestyle brands. At launch, members will be able to earn and spend points across more than 65 brands and over 15 participating retail destinations.

Darren Taylor, SVP SHARE Rewards and Customer Solutions, commented: “SHARE has evolved into far more than a rewards platform, it is our digital destination for customers, bringing together our brands, experiences and services into one connected ecosystem. Launching SHARE in Saudi Arabia marks an important step in how we create everyday value, deepen personalisation and build long‑term relationships with our customers. As SHARE continues to grow, it will unlock even more ways for people to earn, redeem and enjoy meaningful experiences across our portfolio.”

Customers can use their digital SHARE ID within the app to instantly earn points at participating locations, submit receipts from thousands of stores and restaurants across Majid Al Futtaim destinations, and access exclusive promotions tailored to their preferences. There is no need for a physical card, as the SHARE app provides a simple and convenient way to manage points, offers and account information from one place.

The Saudi launch also introduces a range of features designed to enhance the customer experience, including flexible payment options, including Buy Now, Pay Later through Tabby.

Additional capabilities are scheduled to roll out throughout 2026, including raffles, tiered membership benefits, cross-market points exchange, affiliate partnerships, gift cards and a co-branded credit card.

The launch reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s continued investment in digital innovation and customer experience, while strengthening its ability to connect customers with more rewarding experiences across every touchpoint.

Today, SHARE serves millions of members across the region and continues to evolve into a broader commerce ecosystem that combines loyalty, payments, offers and discovery in one intuitive platform. Customers in Saudi Arabia can download the SHARE app on App Store and Google Play Store and begin earning rewards immediately.

Note to the Editor: The legal name of this company is “Majid Al Futtaim” and should not be shortened or replaced by an acronym to avoid confusion with another business entity.

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

Please follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim