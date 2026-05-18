The strategic investment advances the UAE’s transport ecosystem by creating an integrated mobility platform, supporting the country’s economic diversification goals.

BlueFive Capital, a global alternative investment platform, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 49% equity stake in Massar Solutions from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA). Solutions+, a UAE diversified holding and business process outsourcing and consulting company, retains the remaining 51% ownership stake.

Founded in 1981, Massar Solutions is a leading provider of mobility and transportation services, managing a fleet of more than 8,500 vehicles across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company has also secured trade licenses in Oman and Bahrain, with plans to expand its operations in these markets. Massar serves a diverse client base that includes government entities, large corporations, and logistics operators.

This acquisition is a significant milestone in BlueFive Capital’s strategy to build a regional mobility platform that integrates leading leasing and transport solutions under a single, cohesive ecosystem. The acquisition of Massar Solutions strengthens BlueFive’s mobility platform, expanding its capabilities and enhancing the value delivered to customers.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, CEO of BlueFive Capital, said: “Finalizing this acquisition represents an important step in BlueFive Capital’s vision to be a leader in the regional mobility sector. Through our continued partnership with Solutions+, we will enhance operational integration, scale technological capabilities, and create a platform that drives long-term, sustainable growth within the UAE and the wider region.”

Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, commented: “We are pleased to embark on this new chapter with BlueFive Capital as our partner in Massar Solutions. This strategic collaboration will enable us to accelerate Massar’s growth, drive operational integration, and deliver innovative mobility solutions across the region. By combining our deep local expertise with BlueFive Capital’s global investment acumen, we are well positioned to continue to expand our mobility solutions and enhance service quality.”

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals. BlueFive Capital and Solutions+ will work closely to advance operational excellence and expand the platform’s footprint across the GCC.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $15 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

Contact:

Ayesha Daya

adaya@bluefivecapital.com

+971 50 888 7356



About Solutions+

As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+ is a strategic shared services and advisory consultancy offering digital services, finance, human resources, procurement, customer services, sports and entertainment services, integrated facilities management, and net zero carbon emissions reporting for buildings.

Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business. For more information, please visit www.solutionsplus.ae