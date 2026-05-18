Trojan Construction Holding and Orascom Construction PLC (ADX and EGX: ORAS) have signed an agreement for the establishment of Everwater for Treatment Systems, a 50:50 joint company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to delivering EPC and O&M services for large-scale water infrastructure projects across the region.

The agreement was signed during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit by Eng. Mohamed Mahmoud, Deputy Group CEO of Trojan Construction Holding and Eng. Ihab Mehawed, Managing Director of Orascom Construction.

Everwater combines the two companies’ technical expertise, financial strength, and delivery capabilities to build a strategic platform for delivering complex, large-scale water projects. The partnership leverages Trojan Construction Holding’s strong execution capabilities and Gulf market footprint, along with Orascom Construction’s proven leadership as a developer and EPC and O&M contractor across water infrastructure, with more than 17 million m³/day of combined water, wastewater, and desalination capacity in the MEA region.

The new joint company is in the final negotiation of a 300,000 m3/day desalination plant in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Mohamed Mahmoud, said: “Everwater represents a strategic step in expanding our capabilities into critical infrastructure sectors that are essential for sustainable development. By combining our strengths with Orascom Construction, we are establishing a platform that is well-positioned to deliver high-impact water projects across the region, while supporting long-term infrastructure priorities.”

Eng. Ihab Mehawed, added: “This partnership builds on our shared track record of delivering complex infrastructure projects at scale. Through Everwater, we are creating a focused vehicle that can effectively pursue and execute large water projects, where technical expertise, financial strength, and delivery certainty are critical.”

The establishment of Everwater in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s growing role as a global hub for infrastructure development and investment. With its robust regulatory environment, forward-looking policies, and commitment to enabling strategic partnerships, the emirate continues to provide a strong foundation for companies driving innovation and scale in essential sectors such as water and utilities.

About Orascom Construction PLC

Orascom Construction PLC (ADX and EGX: ORAS) is a leading global engineering and construction contractor with a longstanding track record of delivering large-scale, complex infrastructure, industrial, and commercial projects across the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. Orascom Construction also develops and invests in concessions, owns 50% of BESIX Group, and holds a building materials, facility management and equipment services portfolio. The Group has consistently ranked among the world’s top contractors and is dual listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Learn more at www.orascom.com. Follow Orascom Construction on LinkedIn.

Contact Investor Relations

Hesham El Halaby

Vice President

hesham.elhalaby@orascom.com

ir@orascom.com

About Trojan Construction Holding

Founded in 2009, Trojan Construction Holding has grown to become one of the leading construction and infrastructure companies in the United Arab Emirates and a key subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding. The group delivers large-scale projects across infrastructure, residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial sectors, contributing to the development of sustainable communities and landmark developments across the UAE and the wider region.

Backed by advanced engineering capabilities, a highly skilled workforce, and a strong commitment to quality, safety, innovation and excellence, Trojan Construction Holding continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s built environment while supporting the country’s long-term economic and urban development goals.