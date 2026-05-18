Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the UAE capital markets sector, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, delivering strong double-digit growth across key financial and operational indicators, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in the UAE capital markets sector.

The Company reported total revenue of AED 61.9 million, representing a 38% increase year-on-year, while net profit reached AED 13.8 million, marking a 22% increase year-on-year. Shareholders’ equity stood at AED 523 million, reflecting a 3% increase compared to year-end 2025, reinforcing the Company’s strong balance sheet, sustainable growth trajectory, and disciplined execution strategy.

Operationally, BHM Capital continued to strengthen its market leadership, opening 18,484 new accounts across the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) during the quarter. This performance translates to a 42% share of all new accounts opened across both markets, reflecting the Company’s market-leading position in attracting new investors across the UAE capital markets.

The strong performance comes amid a challenging regional and global economic environment, underscoring the resilience, liquidity, and institutional strength of the UAE’s financial markets. Despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, the UAE continues to reinforce its position as a regional safe haven for investment, supported by progressive regulatory frameworks, economic diversification initiatives, and sustained investor confidence.

Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Almualla, Chairman of BHM Capital, commented: “BHM Capital’s performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects both the strength of our strategic direction and the resilience of the UAE’s capital markets. Despite regional challenges, the UAE continues to demonstrate economic stability and institutional maturity, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most dynamic and resilient financial hubs. We remain committed to supporting the continued advancement of UAE capital markets, enhancing investor accessibility, and contributing to sustainable economic growth.”

Mr. Abdelhadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, added: “Our Q1 results demonstrate continued momentum across our core business lines, with consistent growth in both revenue and profitability. Capturing 42% of all new accounts across ADX and DFM reflects the trust placed in BHM Capital by investors and our ability to deliver a seamless and highly scalable digital onboarding experience. We will continue to build on this momentum by expanding our capabilities, strengthening our market presence, and driving innovation across our platform, while further solidifying our position as a leading gateway to UAE capital markets.”

BHM Capital’s continued growth trajectory is supported by its focus on digital transformation, market expansion, and enhanced client experience, alongside its active role in enhancing market liquidity and supporting the long-term development of regional capital markets.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

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