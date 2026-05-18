Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, has entered into a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to expand access to Sharia-compliant home financing solutions for eligible customers across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The partnership introduces a comprehensive Sharia-compliant dual-track financing framework for both off-plan and completed (handover) properties, offering customers a seamless, end-to-end homeownership journey. Tailored home finances are available for qualifying off-plan properties and for completed units, with competitive profit rates and flexible terms of up to 25 years.

The home finance structure that is Sharia-compliant provides buyers with a clear and structured path to off-plan ownership. Payments are aligned to project milestones, offering both flexibility and transparency. The result is a more considered and accessible route into Dubai’s off-plan market.

The agreement builds on Dubai Holding Real Estate’s expanding suite of customer financing solutions across its consumer-facing brands, including Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties. It reflects the company’s continued focus on enhancing the customer experience, improving access to structured financing and supporting Dubai’s position as a globally competitive real estate market.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is another important step in expanding access to structured home financing across our residential portfolio. By enabling eligible customers to access Sharia-compliant solutions across both off-plan and completed properties, we are creating clearer pathways to ownership and strengthening confidence at each stage of the customer journey. It also reflects the important role that developer-bank partnerships can play in supporting Dubai’s continued growth as one of the world’s most attractive cities to live, invest and own a home.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “Our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate reflects ADIB’s commitment to delivering innovative Sharia-compliant financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. By supporting both off-plan and completed home purchases, we are helping more customers access structured and flexible home financing solutions, while contributing to the continued development of the UAE’s dynamic real estate sector.”

Dubai Holding Real Estate’s portfolio brings together some of Dubai’s most established and sought-after destinations across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties, spanning waterfront, urban and master-planned communities.

Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from a more connected financing journey, combining Dubai Holding Real Estate’s residential platform with ADIB’s expertise as one of the UAE’s leading Islamic financial institutions.

All financing remains subject to ADIB’s due diligence, internal approvals, applicable regulatory requirements, final documentation and terms and conditions.

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About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 287 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets including Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Banker, a Financial Times publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat, and a wide range of financing products.