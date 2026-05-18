Moves from experimentation to AI deployment at scale

Embeds AI across core operations to enhance productivity, decision-making and organisational performance

Advances Dubai Holding’s contribution to Dubai’s digital transformation ambitions and leadership in responsible AI adoption at scale

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to embed artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of its operations, positioning the Group at the forefront of enterprise AI adoption in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The collaboration establishes the first deployment of its kind at enterprise scale in the region and reflects Dubai Holding’s strategic direction to integrate advanced technologies as core operational capabilities, to drive a more consistent, performance-led operating model across its portfolio, aligned with the UAE’s broader ambition to lead in the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Embedding AI at enterprise scale

This approach reflects a broader shift from isolated AI experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, bringing together advanced AI capabilities with the governance, security and controls required to operate them responsibly at scale.

Through this collaboration, Dubai Holding will embed AI into its core processes and decision-making frameworks, enabling greater operational efficiency across the organisation and its operations spanning real estate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, investments and community management, among others.

Employees across the Group will be equipped with access through a unified interface, allowing them to apply these tools directly within their day-to-day responsibilities. This includes the development and deployment of AI agents to automate routine tasks, streamline workflows, marking a fundamental shift in how the organisation approaches productivity and decision-making.

This will be supported by a structured programme of training and enablement, including targeted workshops and practical use-case development, ensuring consistent adoption across the organisation and enabling employees to apply these capabilities effectively in their roles.

Supporting Dubai’s digital transformation agenda

By embedding AI at scale, Dubai Holding is contributing to Dubai’s broader digital transformation ambitions, in alignment with national strategies such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and the Dubai AI Roadmap, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for applied innovation and the responsible adoption of advanced technologies.

The collaboration strengthens Dubai Holding’s ability to operate efficiently across a diverse portfolio of sectors, while supporting broader economic priorities, including productivity, competitiveness and long-term growth. It also reflects an ongoing investment in people, ensuring employees are equipped to operate effectively as expectations evolve.

This reflects Dubai Holding’s broader approach to advancing artificial intelligence through strategic collaborations with leading global technology partners, including its existing joint venture Aither with Palantir Technologies. Collectively, these initiatives support the Group’s long-term direction to integrate advanced technologies at scale and contribute to the UAE’s ambition to lead in the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “Technology is central to how we operate and create value across the organisation. Our collaboration with Microsoft reflects a deliberate step in embedding artificial intelligence into our core operations, in line with Dubai’s broader digital transformation ambitions.

By integrating AI into everyday workflows, we are strengthening performance and decision-making, while continuing to invest in our people to ensure they are equipped to operate effectively and drive long-term value creation.”

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, added: “The next phase of artificial intelligence is defined by how organisations apply it at scale to drive productivity and long-term value. Our role is to support customers like Dubai Holding with the platforms and capabilities needed to integrate AI securely into their operations, while advancing responsible innovation that benefits employees, businesses and the broader economy.”

Through this collaboration, Dubai Holding is establishing a new benchmark for enterprise AI adoption, demonstrating how organisations can move beyond experimentation to fully integrated, large-scale deployment. In doing so, it reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for applied innovation and its continued leadership in the responsible adoption of transformative technologies.

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate , one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Dubai Holding Asset Management , which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors. Dubai Holding Hospitality , which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts. Dubai Holding Entertainment , one of the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment companies in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

, one of the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment companies in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN. Dubai Holding Investments , a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy. Dubai Holding Land Estates , which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.32 million residents living in more than 54 master communities.

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