Dubai, UAE: Emirates Gas, a market leader in the UAE’s gas industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, has announced an update to its LPG cylinder security seal in the Dubai market. Beginning 16th May 2026, LPG cylinders distributed across Dubai will feature a new grey seal, replacing the current yellow seal.



This update is part of Emirates Gas’ continuous safety enhancements, aimed at safeguarding consumers. The seal colour change is also vital to maintain the integrity of cylinders in circulation and prevent the counterfeiting of genuine seals by illegal cylinder marketeers.



As a leading supplier of gas products in the UAE, Emirates Gas continues to maintain the highest safety and security standards in its pursuit of providing consumers with safe and reliable premium-quality products. Customers are advised to purchase LPG cylinders only from authorised distributors and to report any irregularities to local authorities.



About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com



For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

+971 56 685 3055

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com