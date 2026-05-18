Acquisition reflects continued focus on resilient, income-generating real assets



Portfolio positioned to benefit from durable industrial fundamentals and constrained new supply

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Investcorp Capital (“ICAP”), an Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) listed alternative investment company founded by the Investcorp Holdings B.S.C. (c ) group (“Investcorp”), today announced the acquisition of a diversified U.S. industrial real estate portfolio with an aggregate value of more than $200 million, comprised of 19 industrial properties totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet across Dallas–Fort Worth, Chicago, Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

The acquisition reflects Investcorp Capital’s continued focus on deploying capital into high-quality real assets with resilient cash flows and long-term value creation potential. Located in highly accessible logistics and distribution corridors serving both regional and national supply chains, the portfolio benefits from high occupancy levels, diversified tenancy and exposure to sectors with underlying structural demand drivers.

The portfolio is approximately 97% occupied and leased to a diversified tenant base spanning light manufacturing, logistics, wholesale distribution, industrial services and consumer-related businesses. The assets include:

Thirteen buildings spanning approximately 1 million square feet in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Four properties totaling approximately 286,000 square feet in Chicago, Illinois.

One property comprising approximately 130,000 square feet in Indianapolis, Indiana.

One fully occupied 44,000-square-foot property in Cincinnati, Ohio.

These four central U.S. locations are among the country’s most established logistics hubs, benefiting from proximity to major population centers, critical transportation infrastructure and diversified economic activity. Moderating new supply and continued occupier demand are currently contributing to favorable market conditions for well-positioned industrial assets.

Sana Khater, CEO of Investcorp Capital, commented: “This acquisition reflects the strength of Investcorp Capital’s investment approach, which focuses on providing shareholders with exposure to carefully selected alternative assets backed by durable market fundamentals and long-term income potential. U.S. industrial real estate continues to stand out as one of the most resilient real asset sectors globally, supported by evolving supply chains, domestic manufacturing activity and continued demand for well-located logistics infrastructure. Through our disciplined allocation strategy and access to the broader Investcorp platform, we are able to pursue opportunities that we believe can enhance portfolio quality and support sustainable value creation over time.”

Jonathan Dracos, CIO of Investcorp Capital, said: “The current market environment continues to present attractive opportunities to acquire high-quality industrial assets at attractive relative value, particularly in sectors where operating fundamentals remain high but pricing has adjusted alongside broader market conditions. This portfolio provides exposure to strategically located assets with strong occupancy, diversified tenancy and embedded cash flow characteristics across some of the most established logistics corridors in the U.S. Our real estate strategy remains centered on identifying sectors and markets where structural demand drivers, supply constraints and operational quality can support resilient performance across market cycles.”

Industrial real estate fundamentals in the U.S. continue to benefit from long-term structural trends including e-commerce growth, nearshoring and domestic manufacturing activity. At the same time, elevated construction costs, tighter financing conditions and slowing development activity have contributed to more constrained new supply across several key logistics markets.

As part of the broader Investcorp platform, Investcorp Capital benefits from access to a scaled U.S. real estate investment platform with significant exposure to industrial and residential sectors. As of 30 March 2026, Investcorp Capital had underwritten approximately $174 million of real estate investments, reflecting its disciplined approach to expanding exposure to high-quality alternative real asset opportunities.

About Investcorp Capital

Investcorp Capital is a publicly listed alternative investment company that invests in private markets. It offers shareholders exposure to a global portfolio of investments diversified across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, to grow value and generate recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest income from the underlying portfolio.

Investcorp Capital was established by Investcorp Group (“Investcorp”), a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with over USD 62 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investcorp Capital

Media:Email: media@investcorp-capital.com



Investor Relations:

​​​​​​​Email: ir@investcorp-capital.com



Kekst CNC (Financial communications Advisor)

​​​​​​​Email: investcorpcapital@kekstcnc.com