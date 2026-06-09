Doha, Qatar: The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) is to provide Qatar Foundation’s Rasekh initiative with financial support, reinforcing its efforts to establish high-quality international education that is connected to the Arabic language, rooted in identity and values, and open to the world.

A funding agreement signed on the sidelines of this week’s Rasekh Strategic Forum held in Multaqa (Education City Student Center) – where the Rasekh Framework and Accreditation system was launched and its first participating schools were announced – will see DAAM’s support strengthen Rasekh’s efforts to ensure that language, identity, and values become a central element of the daily learning experience within QF schools and private international schools in Qatar and the region.

Rasekh is an educational framework that seeks to align international education with local context by strengthening Arabic as a language of learning, thinking, and innovation; localizing international curricula; integrating ethical values and citizenship into school life; and connecting knowledge with both local and global innovation. QF’s partnership with DAAM will support the development of Rasekh educational resources, building teaching capacity, the implementation of the Rasekh Framework and Accreditation system, and the expansion of schools’ participation in the initiative.

Sheikha Noof Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Vice President for Strategic Educational Initiatives at QF’s Pre-University Education, said: “Our partnership with DAAM confirms that investment in education begins with nurturing students who are confident in their language, identity, and values.

“Through Rasekh, we work with schools to provide international education that remains connected to its community, drawing depth and strength from it, while empowering students to think, express themselves, and innovate with confidence, and to engage with the world from a firmly rooted foundation.”

Hassan Yousef Al-Obaidly, Director of Programs at DAAM, said: “Our support for Rasekh stems from the Fund’s belief in the importance of investing in young people and strengthening their connection to their national values and cultural identity, as they are the cornerstone of society’s future. This initiative is a model of purposeful partnerships that help prepare an aware generation, rooted in its values and able to contribute effectively to national development.”

This collaboration with a national stakeholder comes as Rasekh’s presence expands across the education sector through a framework and accreditation model based on four standards – the Arabic Language, Curriculum Localization (Contextualization), Ethical Values and Citizenship, and Local and Global Innovation – reflecting QF’s commitment to advancing an educational model that demonstrates how openness to the world begins with a strong connection to learners’ roots.

About Rasekh

Rasekh, part of Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education, is an educational framework that promotes global education rooted in local identity, language, and values, while supporting schools in integrating Qatar’s cultural context into international learning environments. Under the slogan “Toward an Education That Deepens Roots and Creates Impact,” Rasekh helps align international curricula with Qatar’s cultural identity, language, and national priorities, linking global knowledge to local context and making Arabic, values, and the cultural environment an integral part of the international education experience.

Rasekh is built around four key standards: Arabic Language, Localization of International Curriculum, Ethical and Citizenship Values, and Local and Global Innovation and Communication. Through these standards, it develops educational resources, programs, and applied initiatives that help teachers turn heritage, culture, and local knowledge into lively classroom activities. It also supports schools in integrating Qatar’s cultural, social, and environmental context into international learning environments, without compromising international academic standards.

Rasekh contributes to preparing students who take pride in their identity, are confident in their language, and engage with the world with awareness and confidence. It offers a learning experience that brings together authenticity and modernity, and national belonging and global participation. In doing so, Rasekh presents an educational model built on the understanding that the quality of international education is inseparable from language, identity, and values, and grows deeper when students see themselves and their community in what they learn.

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For media inquiries, please contact us at rasekh@qf.org.qa.

Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education

Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education (PUE) is a unique education ecosystem that provides personalized learning opportunities, supports and embraces diversity, and meets the needs of Qatar’s multicultural community. PUE has developed schools and curricula that meet the highest international standards while remaining rooted in Qatari culture and values, equipping young people with the knowledge, confidence, and skills to excel both academically and personally.

PUE’s schools offer a wide range of programs tailored to students’ specific needs and interests, including STEM, music, heritage, diverse learning needs, and leadership education.

PUE’s schools include Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy Msheireb, Tariq Bin Ziad School, Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, Qatar Leadership Academy, Awsaj Academy, Renad Academy, Academyati, Qatar Music Academy, Juthoor, and The Learning Center, along with the Academic Bridge Program, the Education Development Institute, and the Qatar Nanny Training Academy.

PUE also encompasses several initiatives, including Rasekh, Siraj, and Akhlaquna.

For media inquiries, please contact: puepress@qf.org.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization focused on education, research and innovation, and community development that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. Across its ecosystem comprising more than 50 entities, QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond through its work across progressive education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, precision healthcare, and social progress.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. This vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse and interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing global challenges; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar. Through a unique approach to multidisciplinary, global education, Education City represents Qatar Foundation’s large-scale legacy investment focused on building human capacity for the future of Qatar, the region, and the world.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

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For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa