Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with its commitment to fostering and nurturing young talent across the UAE, Qasr Al Watan opened its doors for 60 students from the Rabdan Academy for an educational tour rich in culture and history on July 12.



The tour is part of the Academy’s ‘Jahzeen Ya Watan’ summer camp which aims to empower future leaders by enriching their knowledge and soft skills through a diverse range of educational and interactive workshops.



Dalia Al Shawa, tour guide at Qasr Al Watan, said: “At Qasr Al Watan, we unveil the wonders of our nation’s heritage and empower young minds to embrace the legacy of our past and discover ways to shape a brighter future. We are pleased to see that such visits unlock the doors of inspiration to every student at a time.”



Ahmed Saleh Al Aydaroos, Communication Manager at Rabdan Academy, expressed his sincere gratitude for the invaluable support extended by Qasr Al Watan to the Rabdan Academy summer camp (Jahzeen Ya Watan). He emphasized that Qasr Al Watan played a crucial role as a significant partner in the successful implementation of this purposeful initiative, achieved through collaborative efforts with various national entities. Al Aydaroos highlighted the visit to Qasr Al-Watan as an integral part of the program's strategic theme, aimed at fostering a strong sense of national identity among the participants, and allowing them to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and history of the UAE, represented by this historic cultural landmark.



During the visit, the students explored various zones within the Palace, uncovering the rich tapestry of Emirati history and traditions. Ushered by the Palace’s expert guides, the students embarked on an engaging journey across the various sections of the Palace and had the chance to read through Qasr Al Watan’s educational booklets where they learned about the most prominent exhibits and interesting facts about the presidential Palace.



Students started their immersive journey in The Great Hall and witnessed first-hand the opulence and grandeur that adorned the majestic surroundings. The intricate craftsmanship and architectural marvels showcased in this majestic hall left a lasting impression on the young minds, furthering their appreciation of Emirati artistry and native culture.



The young visitors also ventured into the Presidential Gifts Exhibition where they were mesmerized by the diverse array of gifts presented to the nation’s leaders. Each gift symbolizes the deep admiration bestowed upon the UAE international dignitaries and honoring the country’s strong diplomatic ties and global recognition.



For a glimpse of the UAE’s commitment to the preservation of its cultural roots, the students got the chance to visit the House of Knowledge, a treasure trove of cultural heritage that brings an immersive experience where literature, art and calligraphy come together. In this section students learnt about the ancient wisdom and knowledge that shaped the nation’s identity.



Other sections included the Spirit of Collaboration Exhibition which showcases the UAE’s remarkable achievements, milestones and groundbreaking innovations.



The visit to Qasr Al Watan concluded with a sense of appreciation for the forward-looking vision that the Palace embodies as visitors were left with a deeper understanding of the UAE’s past, present and future.



The exquisite experience at Qasr Al Watan is truly unlike any other, for visitors of all ages to explore time and time again. With its architectural marvels, artistic wonders and historical legacy, one visit to Qasr Al Watan is never quite enough. Qasr Al Watan welcomes visitors of all ages daily from 10:00AM to 17:30PM for more information and to buy your tickets please visit https://www.qasralwatan.ae



About Qasr Al Watan:

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.



The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.



In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Qasr Al Watan was recognized by MENALAC as the ‘Best Unique Visitor Attraction’ and in 2019 the Palace was also named ‘Best Favorite Attraction’ by the Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards.



For more information visit: www.QasrAlWatan.ae



Farah Experiences

Ayat Abu Hantash

PR Manager

Sales & Marketing

aisaid@farahexperiences.com



About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organizations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.



The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.



The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialized in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.



As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognizing prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.



For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/



For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Corporate Communications Office

cco@ra.ac.ae

