Dubai, UAE — Qashio, the leading Spend Management software and corporate card provider in the UAE, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Landmark Group’s Shukran Loyalty Program, one of the region’s largest and most beloved retail loyalty programs. This collaboration will allow Qashio users to seamlessly exchange their Qashio Points for Shukrans, enhancing the value and flexibility of both loyalty programs for companies across the UAE.

Through this innovative partnership, members of Qashio Points will enjoy an integrated rewards experience, gaining access to a broader range of benefits and opportunities to redeem points through Shukran. The exchange process is designed to ensure that customers can effortlessly convert their Qashio Points into Shukrans and enjoy rewards with popular brands like Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax and Dine at Citymax.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Reward Flexibility:

Increased Value:

Seamless Integration: The points exchange process is integrated within the Qashio interface, making it easy for users to manage and convert their points.

Armin Moradi, CEO and Co-founder of Qashio, said, "Keeping our promise to deliver the best value for our clients means that we want to offer rewards where our clients see the most value. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the customer experience and providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients.

James Dickson, Chief Product Officer, Landmark Digital, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our partnership with Qashio, the leading Corporate Card and Expense Management solution in the market. This collaboration enriches our customers' experiences, allowing them to convert Qashio Points to Shukrans and enjoy an array of redemption options at Landmark Group Brands. Together, we redefine the essence of loyalty, offering our members the opportunity to have a rewarding shopping experience.”

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, Qashio is offering one lucky customer the chance to win 1,000,000 Qashio Points when they sign up to Qashio until 31st August 2024.

For more information on how to exchange Qashio Points to Shukrans, visit qashio.com/shukran or the www.shukran.com/ae/

About Qashio: Qashio has established itself as a leading Corporate Card and Expense Management solution in the UAE. Their comprehensive platform combines seamless issuance of virtual and physical Corporate cards with robust software capabilities. By streamlining expense management, automating reconciliation processes, and offering additional benefits such as business financing and affordable employee medical insurance, Qashio enables businesses to optimise their financial operations. Qashio Points, Qashio’s loyalty program, is the only corporate loyalty program in the region offering exclusive rewards from Shukran, Emirates Skywards as well as Cashback.

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 48,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, UAE’s first food discounter, VIVA and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering.

The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®

The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.

As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub. The company has now advanced to offer 3PL Logistics services with the launch its fully automated Mega Distribution Centre at JAFZA, Dubai under the brand name of Omega Logistics.

For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram